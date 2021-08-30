ALBUQUERQUE
Right around the time the Lobos come running onto their new turf field at University Stadium on Thursday night to face Houston Baptist in the 2021 college football season opener, it will have been 642 days between home games for the University of New Mexico.
The team has weathered a pandemic, made college football history by relocating to another state for an entire season, changed head coaches, turned over nearly half its roster and even ripped out the field the team used to play on, hitting the reset button on a program that has historically struggled to earn respect in its own community.
As much as he feels a part of the town he grew up in, as much as he feels an integral figurehead as coach of his alma mater, Lobos coach Danny Gonzales admits that opening kick will have special meaning for him and the community he proudly represents.
“It does mean a lot. Obviously, I’m from here and I’ll have a lot of family in the stands,” he said. “I mean, I say it all the time; I’m related to half the city, so I hope half the city shows up. I think my family’s more nervous for me than I am just because of the opportunity to play in front of them and being from this place and going to football games since 1981.”
The Lobos are putting the finishing touches on preseason camp this week. Gonzales revealed the depth chart Monday, cementing senior Terry Wilson as the starting quarterback and hometown kid Andrew Erickson, a former walk-on, as a starting wide receiver.
Erickson is the only New Mexico high school product to earn a starting spot in a non-special teams capacity. At least two more — kickers George Steinkamp (Los Alamos) and Andrew Shelley (Eldorado) are fighting it out to win the starting role while Del Norte’s Jared Long will be the holder.
No one’s entirely sure what to expect out of this year’s Lobos. When asked about the offense, Wilson played it close to the vest like the veteran QB he is.
“I guess you’ll just have to wait until Thursday,” he said after Monday’s practice.
A transfer from Kentucky, Wilson said he’s trying to treat game week the same in the Mountain West Conference as he did in the Southeastern Conference. Before the games he’ll lose himself in slow jams, the kind of tunes that calm his mind and allow him to focus on the task at hand.
To that end, a good portion of the Lobos’ play book is already available thanks to the chemistry the quarterbacks have developed in their position meetings. Wilson said he understands the expectations the fans have for him.
“I’m an exciting player and explosive, dynamic,” Wilson said. “I bring a lot of things to the table and, you know, I can’t just talk about it. I got to actually do it, so I put a lot of pride in my game and I just want to be great. I don’t like losing, so I’m just going to put it out there on the line and let it eat.”
All that’s left now is actually getting down to business and bringing college football back to New Mexico. The Lobos will play their first two games at home (New Mexico State on Sept. 11) and have two home games in both October and November.
From facade to field
The Lobos will honor a pair of the school’s all-time greats this season by having players Dion Hunter and Reco Hannah wear the retired jersey numbers of UNM legends Bobby Santiago and Brian Urlacher.
A product of Rio Rancho’s Cleveland High School, Hunter will don Santiago’s No. 42 while defensive standout Hunter will switch from No. 23 to 44 to honor Urlacher, the Hall of Famer who came to UNM from Lovington.
“We don’t talk about those guys enough, the Bobby Santiagos of the world,” Gonzales said. “My hope is that when the games are on TV and [radio broadcaster] Robert [Portnoy] and those guys here locally, when they talk about Dion Hunter, they talk about Bobby Santiago and what a great tremendous career he had here at UNM.”
UNM’s list of retired jersey numbers is listed alongside the player’s name on the facade of University Stadium’s press box.
Urlacher’s number will be assigned to one defensive player every year, Gonzales said. The school’s other retired numbers could also come into play at some point in the future as a way, Gonzales said, to honor the past and keep those greats in the discussion among fans.
Crowded letterman’s jacket
Cornerback Corey Hightower is set to become the first player in Lobo history to become a fifth-year letterman. A super senior — or, as Gonzales calls them, “COVID seniors,” — he extinguished his college eligibility last season but was given an extra year when the NCAA adopted a measure last fall to allow outgoing seniors an additional year to compete in response to the truncated season brought on by the coronavirus.
A native of Huntsville, Texas, he is projected as the starting left corner in Rocky Long’s defense.
Crack research
One of the best things about game week at UNM is reading sports information director Frank Mercogliano’s game notes. He digs deep to find the quirkiest tidbits that, inevitably, tie into pop culture. It’s as if he swallowed a collection of encyclopedias and chased it with a serving of Trivial Pursuit and washed it down with Alex Trebek’s private research notes.
Take this week’s note about the interruption of UNM’s annual rivalry with New Mexico State. With last year’s game not being played because of the coronavirus pandemic, it snapped a 74-year streak. The rivalry dates to 1894, a time that Mercogliano points out preceded (among other things) bottled Coca-Cola, the discovery of noble gasses, radio and X-rays, cotton candy, chocolate chips and even paper clips, thumb tacks, Crayons and the assembly line.
Well done, Frank. Bravo.
