Lobos open conference play with 80-78 win over Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE — Hunched forward in a folding chair after Wednesday night’s game in The Pit, JaQuan Lyle and his shrink-wrapped, ice-packed knees had the look and feel of an old man’s body still gutting it out playing a young man’s game.
The University of New Mexico senior had just poured in 31 points in an 80-78 win over visiting Boise State in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams. A little more than a year removed from a torn Achilles tendon, the 6-foot-5 guard had played all but 56 seconds of Wednesday’s game, finishing with six assists and only one turnover in what may have been his best outing of the season for a Lobo team that is now 8-2 overall and 1-0 in league play.
Up next is a trip to Wyoming on Saturday, then a week’s worth of final exams.
As he got up to take his turn during the postgame media session, Lyle did so with the painstaking motion of a middle-aged man fighting a sore back, stiff neck and wobbly legs.
But don’t be fooled. Lyle is just fine.
He might move around like Robert De Niro’s character in The Irishman, but when the clock is running and the ball is in his hands, he’s as fluid as they come.
“I feel good,” Lyle said. “I mean, I’ll be on the ground a lot when I’ll be trying to drive to the hole, falling all over the place. I’ll be having a lot of aches and pains, hips and knees and stuff but for the most part I feel good. When it’s go time I’ll be ready, know what I’m saying. When the ball’s dead maybe I’ll be limping a little bit.”
The Lobos needed every ounce of Lyle’s talent against Boise State. The Broncos, a 3-point shooting team with five seniors and zero fear, led for all but a few moments of the first half and still had a chance to win it at the end despite having their lone big man (R.J. Williams) get tossed with five minutes remaining after picking up two technical fouls during an altercation with UNM’s Carlton Bragg.
It led the Lobos on a brief 4-0 run fueled by four straight free throws, but Boise State (4-3, 0-1) rattled off seven straight points to take a 75-72 lead in the waning moments. UNM wrestled the lead away for the final time with 34 seconds left when a Bragg layup in the paint gave the Lobos a 79-78 lead as the Broncos went the final three-plus minutes without a field goal – and the final four-plus minutes without a 3-pointer.
Ahh, the 3; what soreness is to Lyle’s body, the 3-ball is to UNM’s defense. All season, the Lobos have given up a boat load of shots from the outside. Opponents are averaging 28.4 attempts per game, making just 31 percent of them.
Boise State was 14 for 28 on Wednesday, outscoring the Lobos 42-9 from the outside. Justinian Jessup drained six of them by himself and it was he who the Broncos turned to in the final second for a desperation heave off an inbounds pass. The shot never drew iron and wouldn’t have counted anyway, but the fact that UNM was able to survive that barrage and win yet another close game says a lot about the makeup of this club.
“It takes really good players who have resolve about them that they’ve shown all year long,” Weir said. “I can honestly tell you we have not gotten into a timeout at UTEP, at New Mexico State, here, McNeese [State] where there’s ever been a bit of panic on their part. In my time of coaching, that’s incredibly unusual.”
It stems from the fact that UNM is basically Transfer Tech. Of the six regulars who saw extended action in Wednesday’s game, five are transfers from high-profile programs around the country. Makuach Maluach is the only home-grown talent; the junior finished with six points, two steals, a blocked shot and a pair of assists in 27 minutes of turnover-free ball.
He said the difference with this year’s team all boils down to confidence.
“We’ve got a mature team and the older guys understand what needs to be done to get a win,” he said.
None of them are older than Lyle, the oldest player on the team who started two seasons at Ohio State before landing at UNM in 2017. All the mileage may be taking its toll when Lyle’s body is in a resting state, but it clearly doesn’t make a difference when it matters most.
And for the Lobos, that’s a good thing.
NOTES
Bragg was the only other Lobo in double figures with 17 points. He also had a game-high nine rebounds and two blocked shots. He was assessed a technical when he and Williams got into their scrap late in the game, but it was Williams who said something in retaliation as Bragg walked away that drew his second technical and the automatic ejection. … Jessup had 24 points as he, Derrick Alston, Marcus Dickinson and Alex Hobbs scored all but four of Boise State’s points. … Wyoming was beaten 86-77 at home Wednesday night by Colorado State. The Lobos will be in Laramie on Saturday afternoon. … The UNM women lost a heartbreaking 83-82 decision at Boise State on Wednesday night as Broncos guard Mallory McGwire hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in overtime for the win. The Lobos (6-2, 0-1) and Broncos (5-4, 0-1) were picked 1-2 in the preseason poll in the MWC. Jaedyn De La Cerda led four UNM players in double figures with 19 points.
