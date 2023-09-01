MVSU New Mexico Football

UNM prepares to play Mississippi Valley State in Albuquerque in 2015. The Lobos open the 2023 season Saturday against No. 23 Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.

 Andres Leighton/Associated Press file photo

With all eyes on the latest shift in conference realignment, it’s time to raise the curtain on another year of Lobos football.

On Saturday night before a nationally televised audience — the second straight Saturday prime-time game on ESPN for a team from the Land of Enchantment — the University of New Mexico heads into Kyle Field to face No. 23 Texas A&M. To no one’s surprise, the Aggies have been installed as a 38-point favorite.

UNM, after all, begins the season as one for the lowest rated teams in the country. The Lobos have ranked dead last or next to last in total offense two years in a row. The school’s home attendance is at a generational low and all the talk of a reimagined Pac-12 combines a number of Mountain West Conference schools that does not include UNM, largely due to its woeful football history.

