With all eyes on the latest shift in conference realignment, it’s time to raise the curtain on another year of Lobos football.
On Saturday night before a nationally televised audience — the second straight Saturday prime-time game on ESPN for a team from the Land of Enchantment — the University of New Mexico heads into Kyle Field to face No. 23 Texas A&M. To no one’s surprise, the Aggies have been installed as a 38-point favorite.
UNM, after all, begins the season as one for the lowest rated teams in the country. The Lobos have ranked dead last or next to last in total offense two years in a row. The school’s home attendance is at a generational low and all the talk of a reimagined Pac-12 combines a number of Mountain West Conference schools that does not include UNM, largely due to its woeful football history.
“I’m very optimistic but, I mean, that’s probably the reason I irritate a lot of people around here because I’m a glass half-full kind of guy,” said Lobos coach Danny Gonzales. “You’ve got to take whatever the worst case situation is — and I tell our team all the time, effort, attitude and want-to — you decide that every single day.”
Entering his fourth season as UNM’s head coach, Gonzales has long earmarked this season as the turning point for a program that required a reboot when he was hired away from Arizona State in 2019. The school endured a painful coronavirus pandemic year that required a season to be played out of state, then was hit hard by the advent of the transfer portal and NIL money that made the gap between the power schools and everyone else that much bigger.
Gonzales has lost a number of players the last two years to the portal, becoming a feeder program for the bigger, wealthier schools. It has taken time to get the personnel he wants, which includes 30 transfers — seven of whom hail from Power 5 programs. The portal has forced him to shift his recruiting philosophy from consistent classes of 25 high school seniors to transfer-dominant signing periods.
Gonzales will be the first to say it doesn’t amount to much when comparing it to Texas A&M, a national brand whose recruiting under coach Jimbo Fisher has been consistently ranked among the country’s best.
“Whatever happens on Saturday doesn’t define our season,” Gonzales said, adding getting through the pomp and circumstance of the pregame introductions and buzz surrounding the kickoff is one of his team’s most significant battles of the night. “You can say all the cliches you want, they put their pants on one leg at a time just like us. The reality is we’re going to play a football team that is big and talented. We’ve got some kids on our team we think are big and talented and it’s going to be a heck of a football game.”
NOTES
Picking on the big boys: UNM hasn’t beaten a team from a traditional Power 5 conference since 2008 when it knocked off Arizona, 36-28, in Albuquerque. That game came a week after the Lobos nearly beat Texas A&M at University Stadium, losing 28-22.
Two-decade dry spell: The Lobos haven’t beaten a nationally ranked team since the 2003 season when they went on the road at upset No. 23 Utah, 47-35. They went on to finish 8-5 that season, going 5-2 in the Mountain West. They earned a bid to the Las Vegas Bowl, losing to Oregon State. Gonzales was an assistant coach that season to then-head coach Rocky Long.
Home cooking: The Lobos stage their home opener next weekend against Tennessee Tech, the first of six games at University Stadium this fall. The Golden Eagles opened their season Thursday night, losing to Furman 45-10.