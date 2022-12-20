ALBUQUERQUE — Some teams look forward to the Christmas break. It’s a chance to escape the grind, head home for a few days and push the reset button.

The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team would almost prefer working through the break.

The Lobos wrapped up the nonconference portion of their schedule by whipping Prairie View A&M 94-63 on Tuesday night in The Pit. They’ll host Colorado State on Dec. 28 in the Mountain West opener, the first of 18 conference games between late December and early March.

