ALBUQUERQUE — Some teams look forward to the Christmas break. It’s a chance to escape the grind, head home for a few days and push the reset button.
The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team would almost prefer working through the break.
The Lobos wrapped up the nonconference portion of their schedule by whipping Prairie View A&M 94-63 on Tuesday night in The Pit. They’ll host Colorado State on Dec. 28 in the Mountain West opener, the first of 18 conference games between late December and early March.
Forward Morris Udeze had a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds and guard Jaelen House was one assist shy of his own double-double with 10 points and just two turnovers. The Lobos also set a school record with 14 blocked shots.
Undefeated through 12 games for the first time in a decade, UNM is one of just three unbeatens remaining across the country. Utah State and nationally ranked Mississippi State were part of that exclusive group until they suffered their first losses this week, leaving the Lobos alone with No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 UConn in the zero-loss column.
“I kind of knew we had great guards and great coaching staff, but I didn’t know we’d be going into conference 12-0,” Udeze said. “It’s a blessing we’re talking about it right now.”
As expected, the Lobos never trailed Tuesday’s game. Every able-bodied player on the roster got playing time, with Sebastian Forsling matching a season high with six points and freshman Braden Appelhans hoisting five shots and two blocked shots in 11 minutes of playing time.
Five Lobos finished in double figures in the scoring column, led by 17 points from Jamal Mashburn Jr. Guards K.J. Jenkins and Donovan Dent came off the bench to combine for 27 points and 10 rebounds.
With his team playing so well, UNM coach Richard Pitino said he’s not as concerned about taking a few days off for Christmas as he was of the team having a letdown after an emotional win over Iona just two days before. There were approximately 5,000 more people in the arena for the Iona game than for Tuesday’s win.
“I try to stay level-headed with it,” Pitino said. “I think a break is good for everybody.”
Pitino said the players will scatter starting Wednesday morning but all will be back in Albuquerque for a practice on Christmas Day. He said he’d likely host the entire team at his house Christmas night, something he did last year.
He said he wanted the players to acknowledge that starting 12-0 is a special accomplishment, but that the real work is set to begin when MWC play starts.
“We want you to go be with your families, we want that to happen,” Pitino said. “But make sure you get a little sweat in, maybe 2-3 days and then get back into rhythm.”
Nothing to see here
Coaches talk about the importance of team chemistry, but Pitino proved it extends to himself early in Tuesday’s game. When Lobos guard Javonte Johnson botched a first-half inbounds pass as Prairie View was setting up its press, it allowed Panthers guard Will Douglas to steal Johnson’s weak pass and quickly pass it to teammate Kyle Harding for a wide-open 3-pointer. It cut the UNM lead to 14-10.
Pitino called a timeout moments later and let Johnson have a piece of his mind. Johnson appeared to get animated himself as the players gathered in the team huddle. When the timeout was over, the coach and player hugged it out on the sidelines while sharing a laugh.
The Lobos went on a 13-0 run right after that, pushing their lead to 27-10;
Just like LeBron
They didn’t quite have the pressure-packed intensity of LeBron James tracking down Andre Iguodala in the 2016 NBA Finals, but Donovan Dent’s chase down blocks in the Lobos’ last two games have shown fans a different side to his game.
He followed his defensive gem against Iona with one on Prairie View’s Jeremiah Gambrell midway through the first half, slapping Gambrell’s layup attempt off the backboard. The 6-foot-2 true freshman is second on the team in blocked shots with 11.
Tough crowd
Tuesday’s game drew 9,425 fans, snapping a modest two-game streak of five-figure crowds. Among those in attendance was Jamal Mashburn Sr., who sat in the bottom row on the west side of the arena. Even when his son hit a twisting layup against a double team to open a 24-point lead, dad barely flinched as the rest of the crowd went crazy.
No flex
UNM President Garnett Stokes celebrated her 67th birthday by attending Tuesday’s game. She was singled out during a break in play during the first half. When prompted to lead in an in-game promotion where fans are encouraged to stand up and flex their muscles on camera, she respectfully declined.
History
This is just the fourth time in school history the Lobos have gone undefeated in nonconference play. Pitino said he’s not ruling out the possibility of scheduling one more nonconference game at some point between now and March to help offset the two games lost when the Rio Grande Rivalry with New Mexico State was canceled.