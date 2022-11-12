UNM defenders wrap up Air Force’s Brad Roberts during Saturday’s 35-3 defeat in Colorado Springs, Colo. Roberts ran for 163 yards — only nine yards fewer than the Lobos had as a team — as part of the Falcons’ 428 total rushing yards.
The University of New Mexico’s offensive woes played out yet again in an ugly 35-3 loss to Air Force on Saturday afternoon.
The Lobos managed just 172 yards of offense, 75 yards fewer than their per-game average coming into the weekend. That average prior to Saturday — 247 yards per game — was already the worst of the 131 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
It was the seventh straight loss for UNM (2-8, 0-5 Mountain West), which has been held to 14 or fewer points in seven games this season. The Lobos have averaged just
7.8 points the last four games and generated only 44 yards rushing against the Falcons.
The nation’s top rushing team, Air Force (7-3, 3-3) had 428 yards on the ground, including 163 from Brad Robert and 113 from quarterback Haaziq Daniels. Daniels scored a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Falcons extended a 14-0 halftime lead to 28-3 at the end of the third quarter.
Daniels attempted only two passes, competing both for 42 yards. The other 70 snaps for the Air Force offense were running plays.
New Mexico finished with only eight first downs and was dominated in time of possession, with the Falcons holding onto the ball for more than
15 additional minutes.
“The mantra in our program is ‘effort, attitude and want-to,’ ” said UNM coach Danny Gonzales. “They really believe in it. They know the challenges we’re up against, and obviously we are not anywhere even close to being good on offense, or even average.”
Lobos quarterback Justin Holaday completed 10 of 21 passes for 128 yards and was sacked five times and hurried into numerous bad throws. UNM’s lone scoring drive came late in the third quarter when Luke Drzewiecki hit a 39-yard field goal to cut the Air Force lead to 21-3.
Linebackers Cody Moon, Dion Hunter and Reco Hannah all had double-digit tackles, led by Moon’s team-high 14. It was Air Force’s ability to get 3 to 4 yards with its fullback on nearly every run that kept UNM on its heels, Gonzales said.
With two games remaining, the Lobos are trying to avoid their first winless conference season since 2019. They face San Diego State on Friday in the home finale, then travel to Colorado State on Nov. 25.
AGGIES REMAIN HOT
New Mexico State won its third straight game Saturday, hammering Lamar, 51-14, at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces.
It’s NMSU’s first three-game winning streak in five years and only the fourth time in the last 11 years they’ve won at least four times. At 4-5 overall, the Aggies will need to win their final two games to become bowl eligible.
NMSU led 37-0 at halftime, getting things started when Andre Seldon picked off a Lamar pass just moments into the game and returned it
19 yards to pay dirt to break a scoreless tie.
COWBOYS CLOSE IT OUT
New Mexico Highlands scored a season-high in points Saturday, but it wasn’t nearly enough as Colorado Mesa rolled to a 56-36 rout in the season finale for both teams.
The Cowboys (3-7) lost their final five games. They led Saturday’s game 28-27 late in the first half after Shawntay Mills scored on a 5-yard touchdown run, but Mesa responded with 22 unanswered points.
Highlands quarterback Gage Guardiola passed for 337 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with receivers CJ Sims and Quavon Beckford a combined 19 times for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
CHILE BOWL GOES TO WNMU
Western New Mexico snapped a 16-game losing streak to Eastern New Mexico with a 38-24 win on Saturday afternoon at Greyhound Stadium in Portales. The annual meeting between the NCAA Division II programs is called the Chile Bowl.
ENMU running back Howard Russell rushed for 212 yards and one touchdown in a physical game that produced 21 penalties and 13 punts.
WNMU (6-5, 5-4 Lone Star Conference) secured its first winning season since 1993. ENMU finished 3-8 overall and 2-7 on the LSC.