Just how bad has it gotten for the Lobo basketball team?
It’s worse than you think.
Assuming the team doesn’t pack up its gear and mothball the uniforms until November — and if we’re being honest, Wednesday’s rambling state-of-the-program address by head coach Paul Weir didn’t exactly dispel the idea of the team potentially shutting things down until next season — it’s easy to dig into the data and give an unattractive forensic analysis of what’s going on.
Numbers never lie.
The standard for judging an NCAA team’s worth used to be the Ratings Percentage Index, or RPI. It’s not a dead system; it’s still floating around and is still a popular tool come bubble time.
UNM and its less-than-stellar résumé rank 300th out of 346 teams. At 5-11 overall, the Lobos have gotten two of their wins against non-Division I opponents, victories that don’t count when the computer folk input the data and spit out a team’s true worth.
That said, two of their three D-I wins are against teams somehow ranked lower than them (San Jose State and Dixie State).
The prospects for moving up aren’t much better. Two of the remaining six games are against Air Force, another team somehow ranked lower.
The standard most used today is the NCAA Evaluation Tool, referred to as the NET Rankings. When bubbles burst, NET Rankings are usually to blame. Of the 347 teams evaluated Wednesday night, New Mexico was 305.
Probably the most glaring digit on that list is the big, fat zero indicating the number of home games a team has played. As of now, only four teams have played every game on the road and two are from the state of New Mexico. The others are San Jose State and Chicago State, the latter of which suspended its season Dec. 23.
Spending every day on the road goes a long way in justifying some of UNM’s headaches. Players are sick of eating food out of paper bags, of living in hotel rooms, of not seeing their girlfriends, not sleeping under their own blankets and not playing games in one of the best college arenas in the country.
The perpetual road show also probably has something to do with the 338. That’s where the Lobos rank (of 340 teams the official NCAA stats track) in 3-point shooting.
Then there’s 335. That’s where they sit in free throw accuracy. In 16 games the Lobos have left 114 points at the charity stripe.
Try these on for size: 316 (scoring offense, 63.6 points per game) and 314 (shooting percentage, 39.9). They also rank in the bottom-60 in scoring margin (289th at minus-6.2 per game), assist-to-turnover ratio (288th) and assists (282th). Toss in bottom-100 stats like turnover margin (248th) and total turnovers (255th) and it reveals a lot about what Lobo fans have had to deal with.
Weir fielded questions from the media for nearly 45 minutes Wednesday without ever pounding his fist on the table and adamantly denying that opting out still wasn’t a possibility. He said repeatedly the team had every intention of finishing things and doing it the right way. Not exactly the kind of reassurance you’d want at a time like this.
If the coach doesn’t know where things stand, it’s safe to assume it’s pretty bad.
What he didn’t do was say what is already known, that this is a lost season that may have set the program back years. The messy offseason we’re about to embark upon will likely see the exodus of several players, if not the coach.
Weir said the decision to bring him back as coach for the final two years of his contract isn’t up to him, but it’s pretty clear that were it not for a pandemic that brought UNM to its knees and tested an already apathetic fan base like never before, his job security would be a genuine concern.
For now, all you have is what’s laid out in front of you. What’s there isn’t exactly eye candy and there’s a good chance it won’t get any better any time soon.
Brace for impact, Lobos fans. The bottom is coming up fast.
