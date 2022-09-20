091722_JG_LobosV.Miners2.jpg

New Mexico’s Nate Jones breaks a tackle from Elijah Johnson during Saturday’s game at University Stadium in Albuquerque. The Lobos are on the road this week with a game against national powerhouse LSU.

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican file photo

ALBUQUERQUE — Amid a solid 2-1 start where defense has been the name of the game, it seems the last place you’d want to be is a place affectionately known as Death Valley.

Yet, that’s what the schedule says as the University of New Mexico football team heads to Baton Rouge, La., to face perennial national powerhouse LSU at its monstrous on-campus stadium.

“As you grow up as a kid, I mean, those are the kinds of things you see on TV,” said UNM coach Danny Gonzales on Tuesday. “You see the SEC afternoon game, you see the crowds, you see the excitement so I want them to enjoy it. I want them to have that ‘Aha!’ moment and then once the whistle blows, it’s just a football game. Just a lot more people around.”

Popular in the Community