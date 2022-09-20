New Mexico’s Nate Jones breaks a tackle from Elijah Johnson during Saturday’s game at University Stadium in Albuquerque. The Lobos are on the road this week with a game against national powerhouse LSU.
ALBUQUERQUE — Amid a solid 2-1 start where defense has been the name of the game, it seems the last place you’d want to be is a place affectionately known as Death Valley.
Yet, that’s what the schedule says as the University of New Mexico football team heads to Baton Rouge, La., to face perennial national powerhouse LSU at its monstrous on-campus stadium.
“As you grow up as a kid, I mean, those are the kinds of things you see on TV,” said UNM coach Danny Gonzales on Tuesday. “You see the SEC afternoon game, you see the crowds, you see the excitement so I want them to enjoy it. I want them to have that ‘Aha!’ moment and then once the whistle blows, it’s just a football game. Just a lot more people around.”
Regarding the crowd, LSU’s Tiger Stadium seats 102,321 and features some of the most rabid, loyal fans in all of college football. Conversely, UNM’s University Stadium seats 39,224 and the last seven Lobos home games have drawn a total of 100,206, an average of only 14,315.
Playing in a college football cathedral is nothing new for New Mexico. Over the past decade, The Lobos have visited Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Texas A&M and Texas for what are often called “bodybag games.” In the coming years, they’ll play at USC, UCLA, Michigan, Oklahoma and Auburn.
They all come with overwhelming odds and, of course, big paydays. Schools from the Power 5 conferences routinely fill their nonconference schedules with teams outside the power structure, often guaranteeing them seven-figure payouts. LSU paid UNM $1.6 million for this weekend’s game.
New Mexico State is playing three bodybag games this season, having already lost at Minnesota and Wisconsin with a trip to Missouri coming up. The millions raised might come with a lopsided loss, but they also have enough Benjamins to help balance the athletic department’s budget.
None of that matters to Gonzales. His team is playing well, having shut out Maine and forcing seven turnovers in a win over UTEP last week. The Lobos rank 15th in total defense, allowing 263 yards a game and 4.46 yards per play. It’s a vast improvement over last season — and just about any other year, for that matter.
The Tigers may have gotten a sneak peek, of a sort, at UNM’s defense during last week’s win over Mississippi State. The Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator is Zach Arnett, an Albuquerque native who played for the Lobos and was on current UNM defensive coordinator Rocky Long’s staff along with Danny Gonzales at San Diego State.
“We’re similar but not the same on defense,” Gonzales said. “When I saw the matchup in the summer that Mississippi State was going to play them the week before us I thought, ‘Great, they’re going to practice our defense for two weeks.’ They’re not.”
UNM is fifth in all of college football in third down efficiency on defense. Opponents have converted just 7 of 39 attempts on third down and have forced 10 turnovers in three games.
“I think we’ve done a pretty good job this year of disguising coverages,” Gonzales said. “The safeties and the linebackers have done a really good job of moving around. If we can toy with [LSU] a little bit, hopefully that’ll help. We go into every game with the expectation to stop the run, and stopping the run is a tough-guy thing.”
While Gonzales stopped well short of calling a David vs. Goliath upset, he’s at least confident in what his team can do now that it’s starting to take on the persona demanded by the coaching staff.
“If they want to come out and try and smash mouth football with us, getting their [heavy] personnel and see if they can run us over because they’re bigger than us, we’ll see what kind of fight we put up,” Gonzales said. “I mean, that’s the idea behind it.”