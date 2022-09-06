The University of New Mexico football team posted a photo of red turf in its home stadium to its social media accounts on Monday. Coach Danny Gonzales said it drew more views than anything the team has posted in years. The Lobos didn't actually install red turf but they will wear red helmets for Friday's home game against Boise State.
ALBUQUERQUE — Behold the power of social media, a place where going viral and creating a stir is what it’s all about.
The University of New Mexico football team did just that Monday night when it released a two-photo panoramic shot of the field at University Stadium. The familiar green turf Lobos fans are so used to was replaced with the blazing cherry red one might find in a place like Tierra Amarilla and the home of Escalante High School.
While Escalante’s field is the real deal, the pictures that circulated on UNM’s Instagram and Twitter feeds were a simple trick of photo editing. It was courtesy of Chase Christiansen, the school’s assistant athletic director for creative services.
By Tuesday morning the posts had garnered more views than anything put online during Danny Gonzales’s time as the team’s head coach.
Turns out that it was merely setting the stage for what was to come. On Tuesday morning, the school released a hype video promoting Friday’s home game against Boise State, a nationally televised showdown that is being promoted as a “red out” in which fans are encouraged to wear the school’s primary color.
The video showed the latest twist in Loboland: Red helmets. The Lobos will wear them against the Broncos and, if all goes well, maybe somewhere else down the road.
In either case, breaking them out on social media has turned into a spark of interest the team didn’t necessarily anticipate.
“You know what, this stuff is really good in recruiting,” Gonzales said of the team’s all-cherry uniforms.
The Lobos traditionally wear cherry helmets and pants with either a red or white jersey. On Friday it’s all red, top to bottom, socks included.
“We’re going to establish some traditions, and you establish traditions with winning,” Gonzales said.
The Lobos opened their season with a 41-0 win over Maine on Saturday before a crowd of just over 15,000. UNM has struggled to get fans into the stadium the 15 years with a handful of games closer to four digits than 20,000.
Gonzales told the local media before the opener that he’d be “disappointed” if the Lobos don’t have a sellout for the Sept. 17 home game against UTEP. The coach admitted beating Boise State while creating a stir about what look the team has will certainly go a long way.
“The University of New Mexico football program has had minimal success,” he said. “We’re trying to establish something that’s bigger than just a coach.”
Regarding the fake red field, Gonzales was surprised to see the public’s reaction. He said someone figured out it was doctored because in one image you can clearly see the shadow of the tree the school recently cut down peeking into frame in the top right corner.
“That means people are involved, that means people are into what we’re doing,” Gonzales said. “That’s all I’ve asked since I came back; I want people to care.”
The team hasn’t worn red helmets since a brief window between 1966 and 1973, an eight-season span when Rocky Long was the star quarterback. The Lobos have worn silver, white or dark gray (anthracite) in every game since.
This shade is actually a partial throwback to the Bob Davie era. The former coach had the team wear white from 2016-19. Most of those helmets were reconditioned into red this past offseason, although the team did have to buy an undisclosed number of red lids to get the entire team outfitted.
“We had a bunch of white helmets around here,” Gonzales said during a Tuesday media luncheon at the stadium. “I’m not a big fan of white. That’s just me.”
NOTES
The video replay board inside the stadium had a solid red screen with a simple countdown to Friday’s kickoff, a not-so-subtle reminder to the players and coaches that the Mountain West Conference’s bell cow program is coming to town for a game that could put UNM on a new trajectory with a win. The Broncos have been installed as a 161/2 point favorite. ... The Lobos have just one win over Boise State in their 12 meetings. It came the night of Nov. 14, 2015 in Boise, Idaho. It was the same night New Mexico’s own Holly Holm stunned Ronda Rousey in a UFC bout in Australia.