ALBUQUERQUE — Behold the power of social media, a place where going viral and creating a stir is what it’s all about.

The University of New Mexico football team did just that Monday night when it released a two-photo panoramic shot of the field at University Stadium. The familiar green turf Lobos fans are so used to was replaced with the blazing cherry red one might find in a place like Tierra Amarilla and the home of Escalante High School.

While Escalante’s field is the real deal, the pictures that circulated on UNM’s Instagram and Twitter feeds were a simple trick of photo editing. It was courtesy of Chase Christiansen, the school’s assistant athletic director for creative services.

