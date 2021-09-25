The New Mexican
As bad as the University of New Mexico’s loss to Texas A&M the previous week looked, Saturday’s 20-13 setback at UTEP in the Sun Bowl somehow looked even worse, thanks to an abysmal second half from the Lobos’ offense.
UNM (2-2) blew a 13-3 halftime lead, mustering just 71 yards of offense in the final two quarters as the Miners rallied for the win. The Lobos were held to 29 total yards until the final drive when they drove as far as UTEP’s 34-yard line before turning the ball over on downs in the closing seconds.
It certainly didn’t help that the Lobos were without six of their top eight receivers. UNM officials announced just moments before kickoff that Mannie Logan-Greene, Elijah Queen, Andrew Erickson, Zarak Scrugggs, Trace Bruckler and Keyonta Lanier were ruled out due to COVID-19 contact tracing rules.
The long night was compounded in the third quarter when quarterback Terry Wilson suffered a leg injury that left him hobbled the rest of the way. He never left the game but, minus a reliable ground game or anyone to throw to, he struggled to get anything going.
Wilson finished 16 for 38 for 160 yards and an interception.
UTEP scored 17 unanswered points in the second half, overcoming UNM’s double-digit halftime lead by scoring on each of its first two drives to open the third quarter. Miners quarterback Gavin Hardison hit a wide-open Jacob Cowing for a 55-yard bomb down the UNM sideline to provide the eventual game-winning points. The touchdown toss put UTEP ahead 17-13 and was part of a third quarter in which the Miners outgained the Lobos 178-9 in total yardage.
As rain began to fall in the second half, New Mexico’s offense shut down. Wilson was continually flushed from the pocket or forced into bad throws, targeting receivers who barely registered on the depth chart before Saturday’s game.
His main threat was running back Bobby Cole, who caught a team-high five passes for 27 yards. The Lobos’ only touchdown was a Wilson 12-yard scramble to open the scoring midway through the first quarter.
It’s UNM’s second straight loss after a modest four-game winning streak. The Lobos will play their final eight games against Mountain West Conference rivals, beginning next week at home against Air Force.
Tarelton 40, Highlands 21
Daniel Wright Jr. rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns, Ryheem Skinner added 139 yards and another score, and Tarleton defeated visiting New Mexico Highlands 40-21 on Saturday night in Stephenville, Texas.
The Texans (2-2) scored 23 points in the first quarter and led 30-14 at halftime. They rushed for 285 yards and Steven Duncan passed for 235 yards. Tariq Bitson had five catches for 160 yards, 84 of those yards coming on the game’s first offensive play in which he was tackled at the 1.
Cowboys quarterback Ramone Atkins accounted for 357 of his team’s 478 total yards. He was 17 of 43 passing for 241 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He carried 22 times for 116 yards.
Highlands (1-3) has lost three straight.
