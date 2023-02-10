New Mexico guard Donovan Dent drives on Air Force guard Camden Vander Friday at Air Force Academy, Colo. The Lobos started strong but faded down the stretch, losing the Mountain West Conference game 89-77.
Parker Seibold//The Colorado Springs Gazette via AP
UNM forward Josiah Allick, left, defends Air Force forward Rytis Petraitis on Friday at Air Force Academy, Colo.
Parker Seibold//The Colorado Springs Gazette via AP
Considered the darling of college basketball just a couple of weeks ago, the University of New Mexico is suddenly on the verge of collapse.
The Lobos, minus injured starting guard Jaelen House, were manhandled by Air Force on Friday night in Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. The 89-77 loss is UNM’s third straight and drops the Lobos (19-6, 6-6) even further back in the Mountain West Conference standings.
House was apparently injured during practice prior to the game, although the team did not make a formal announcement about it. The issue was a strain to his hamstring, which kept him out of the game.
Without him the Lobos simply unraveled after Jamal Mashburn Jr. hit a driving layup with 6:39 left in the first half, giving his team a 27-23 lead. The Falcons (13-13, 4-9), who had lost six straight games coming in, responded with a 12-0 run and led 39-32 at the half.
It was the first time all season Air Force held the lead at the midway point of a conference game.
Things only got worse to start the second half. The Falcons scored the first seven points and led by 17 when Jake Heidbreder scored on a layup just three minutes after halftime.
Heidbreder shredded the Lobos defense, hitting his first 11 shots. In fact, making shots was a theme for the Falcons. They converted two-thirds of their tries, running their Princeton offense to perfection with a lethal combination of uncontested backdoor cuts and a flurry of jumpers from downtown.
“We let them be comfortable,” said UNM coach Richard Pitino. “You know, for whatever reason we’ve got to be better.”
The second half was a mere formality as the Falcons were in control the entire way. The converted 73 percent of their shots in the final 20 minutes as Heidbreder finished with 26 points and guard Carter Murphy had a career-high 16.
Minus House, it was left to Mashburn to carry the load for New Mexico. He did what he could, scoring 32 points on 13-for-24 shooting. The only other Lobo to take at least 10 shots was Jevonte Johnson with 10. He had 16 points in his return to his hometown of Colorado Springs.
“We knew he’d have to have a good night for us to have a chance without House,” Pitino said.
The Lobos had virtually no inside game as forwards Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick combined for just 11 points on seven attempted shots and 60 combined minutes. Reserve big men Birima Seck and Sebastian Forsling were held scoreless.
Donovan Dent started in House’s place, the first start of his college career. He finished with 10 points and three assists, fouling out late in the game.
House is averaging 17 points and is the team’s emotional spark plug.
“He’s one of the best players in the league more so than that,” Pitino said of House. “I mean, I think it hurt us. I would be remiss to say losing one of the best players in the league didn’t hurt us.”
The Lobos were also dealing with an illness to guard K.J. Jenkins. Pitino said he became ill during the trip and was not at full strength.
“He was sick [Thursday], and was trying to battle through it,” Pitino said. “It was just one of those things where a little bit of bad timing and bad luck, but take some ownership. We had enough guys that could have played better defense than that, for sure.”