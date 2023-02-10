Considered the darling of college basketball just a couple of weeks ago, the University of New Mexico is suddenly on the verge of collapse.

The Lobos, minus injured starting guard Jaelen House, were manhandled by Air Force on Friday night in Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. The 89-77 loss is UNM’s third straight and drops the Lobos (19-6, 6-6) even further back in the Mountain West Conference standings.

House was apparently injured during practice prior to the game, although the team did not make a formal announcement about it. The issue was a strain to his hamstring, which kept him out of the game.

