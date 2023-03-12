B01_SFNM_470a8932-78f9-11ed-902b-8b6b48e47503

New Mexico guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. shoots under pressure by UTSA center Jacob Germany on Dec. 10 during a blowout win against UTSA in The Pit. The Lobos will play in this year's National Invitation Tournament, their first postseason appearance since the 2013-14 season.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

ALBUQUERQUE — The drought is over for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team.

While Selection Sunday left them out of the NCAA Tournament loop as expected, the Lobos learned Sunday night they’d been selected as an at-large team for the National Invitation Tournament. UNM (22-11) will host Utah Valley (25-8) on Wednesday night in The Pit.

The Wolverines received a bid to the 32-team field by virtue of their regular season title in the Western Athletic Conference. Regular season champions who failed to win their respective conference tournaments got into the NIT automatically.