The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team had one of its more inspired outings of the Mountain West Conference season Wednesday night.
It still wasn’t enough.
The Lobos dropped their fifth straight game and seventh in their last eight, losing 80-74 to preseason favorite Colorado State at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo. UNM falls to 7-11 overall and 0-5 in the conference.
“We’re going to get older, stronger, better in time, but it’s going to take some time,” said Lobos coach Richard Pitino in postgame remarks on KKOB radio.
UNM held the lead as late as the 8-minute mark of the second half after trailing 37-32 at halftime. What kept it close was the outside shot; the Lobos made 14 3-pointers against a team that has been in and out of the Top 25 for the past month.
Jaelen House and Javonte Johnson each had 18 points for the Lobos. All but eight of the team’s points came from four players. KJ Jenkins had 17 and Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 13.
New Mexico was without starting guard Saquan Singleton. The senior shooting guard was given the night off to nurse a nagging toe injury. Only eight players got into the game and one of them, Birima Seck, logged just three minutes.
The Lobos were once again beaten on the glass as the Rams (14-1, 4-1) had a 36-25 rebounding advantage. CSU forward Chandler Jacobs had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
“We just don’t have great rebounding personnel, quite frankly,” Pitino said. “We’ve got to hit bodies better, for sure. We’ve got to pursue offensive rebounds better. I mean, we missed, what, 30 shots and only got four of those and our bigs have got to get more.”
The broken record that is UNM’s story about lack of interior post players has put much of the scoring onus on the guards.
It has turned several offensive possessions into quick jump shots that can put games out of reach when the shots quit falling.
Johnson was 7-for-8 from the field Wednesday, but fellow guard Mashburn was just 6-for-18, including 1 of 8 on tries from beyond the arc.
“It can’t be the Mash and House go find your shot show, it just can’t,” Pitino said, saying the offense needs to look to dump the ball into true freshman center Sebastian Forsling just to spread the floor and put some kind of action in the paint.
In 26 minutes, Forsling attempted just one shot, a missed 3-pointer. He did not score and had only two rebounds with four fouls.
“I told our guys, like, ‘Listen guys, the wins will come,’ ” Pitino said. “This is a tough profession. Sports, it’s all of our livelihoods. I’ve had some ups, I’ve had some highs. I’ve had some lows and you get up off the mat, you stay confident, you stay positive, you stay together. I think our guys, I think they see what they can become.”
Colorado State took the lead for good with 8:14 left when Jacobs converted a layup to put the Rams up, 58-57. It was a one-possession game for another two minutes before the Lobos faded.
The Lobos head to Wyoming on Saturday. The next home game will be Tuesday against Fresno State in The Pit.
Lobo women still undefeated
The undefeated, front-running Lobos have a few days off before hosting Fresno State on Saturday afternoon in The Pit. The Bulldogs were the preseason pick to win the Mountain West.
Winners of seven straight, the Lobos are fresh off a road sweep of Wyoming and Colorado State. Coach Mike Bradbury said the team’s trip produced some positive results that went beyond the boxscores. He said the team’s attention to detail was good.
“Anytime you can make that road trip and win them both, I think you should be happy about that,” he said. “I was proud of my team, you know, how they kind of fought through some stuff.”
Five players are averaging double figures in scoring this season for a team averaging nearly 77 points per game. Bradbury said the team’s challenging nonconference schedule prepared it for the extended road trips the MWC demands.
“Having five seniors out there helps and I think we’ve just grown into where, you know, we expect to win,” he said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.