To abuse a worn-down cliché, this ain’t Paul Weir’s first rodeo.
On Saturday, he’ll go head to head with the two men who preceded him as head coach of the University of New Mexico men’s basketball program against Nevada-Reno in an opportunity for one team to stake a claim for third place halfway through Mountain West Conference race.
The Wolf Pack is, of course, coached by Steve Alford, arguably one of most recognizable names and faces in the history of Lobo basketball. He was UNM’s head coach from 2008-13, averaging nearly 26 wins a season and finishing with the highest winning percentage in the modern era of Lobos hoops.
His top assistant at Nevada is Craig Neal, the man whose rocky four-year tenure at UNM led to his firing in 2017 and Weir’s arrival just a few weeks later.
It is, in more ways than one, a reunion. The three men worked together for two years in the Big Ten when Alford was head coach at Iowa. Neal was his top lieutenant and Weir worked his way up from administrative assistant in the 2005-06 season to director of basketball operations the following year.
Alford left the Hawkeyes to take over at UNM, bringing Neal with him. Weir landed a little south, beginning a decadelong stint as assistant and then head coach at New Mexico State.
“Steve and Craig did a ton for Lobo basketball and set the bar incredibly high,” Weir said. “I have really nothing but positive things to say about both of them and what they’ve done for Lobo basketball.”
To say he’s not hypertensive about Saturday’s game would be an understatement.
After all, Weir has now had three seasons’ worth of head-to-head battles with NMSU and its still-bitter fan base, while also matching wits against his other former mentor, ex-Aggies head coach Marvin Menzies as both the former coach at MWC rival UNLV and now an assistant at one of UNM’s nonconference opponents in December, Grand Canyon. “The uniqueness of the situation probably just made it different than other games and I’m sure that will make these ones [different],” Weir said. “I’ll also say, particularly after that first game, a lot of it wears off in time.”
New Mexico (16-5 overall, 5-3 in the MWC) heads into Saturday’s game with more question marks than confidence. The Lobos were pounded in consecutive road games at Colorado State and UNLV, then returned home Tuesday to hammer San Jose State despite missing four players who had began the season in the starting lineup.
Two of those, JaQuan Lyle and Vance Jackson, are still question marks going into the Nevada game. Both are dealing with knee injuries and the only update Weir has given is that neither has a timetable for their return and they could be back on the floor, “in a matter of days or weeks,” he said.
The depleted manpower means the Lobos have had to reinvent their style, to a certain degree. While they’re still the highest-scoring team in the MWC, Weir has emphasized a slower pace that minimizes the frenzied pace preferred by the previous lineup that relied on talent and depth to wear teams down.
The current crop lacks a true point guard and has just one post player, two things that Alford is sure to target. Long regarded as a defensive wizard, Alford’s Wolf Pack is second only to San Diego State in the MWC in field goal defense, holding opponents to 39.4-percent shooting.
Nevada (12-8, 5-3) is rebuilding in Alford’s first year. All five starters from last season’s top-five team are gone, leaving behind a team that is already starting to take on its coach’s brand of ball; solid shooting, good guard play and consistency both home and away.
When asked to reflect on his time with Alford and Neal all those years ago, Weir said a lot has changed in the 13 years since they parted ways. One thing he’s carried on from then is how to handle the inner workings of his coaching staff and how to be willing to constantly adjust to any situation.
“I learned a lot from [Alford] at the time, given my age and just how impressionable I was,” Weir said. “It made a very big impact on who I became when I took this job. Had a lot of conversations with him, at the time, about a myriad of things and he was always incredibly helpful. Stayed in touch with him last year, have always had kind of a great relationship.”
Weir said his relationship with Neal is different given the proximity and nature of the pair’s access points to the Lobo basketball program. Neal was vilified by fans for allowing the Alford dynasty to slip into mediocrity, all as attendance at home games dramatically decreased to the point where the team routinely draws 4,000 fewer fans to every game.
“But they were both very impactful to me and my life, my career,” Weir said.
