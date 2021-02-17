The last time we saw the Lobos, their dwindling numbers and worrisome empty fuel gauge reading hinted at troubles to come.
Those issues led to the cancellation of two games due to a diminished roster, followed by two more wiped from the ledger by the coronavirus. It had been nearly three weeks since the University of New Mexico basketball team had taken the court and, under a blanket of snow at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., the Lobos finally got back to work Wednesday night in a neutral-site series opener against Wyoming.
All things considered, not too bad.
The Lobos took the game to overtime but lost, 83-74, clanking 15 missed free throws in 28 attempts to ensure their demise. It’s their 12th loss in 13 Mountain West Conference games, further cementing their spot in the league basement with just three games remaining in the regular season.
At 5-12 overall they — all together now — continue their slide toward the program’s worst season in at least a generation.
“It’s mentally draining to be honest, man,” said Lobos senior Makuach Maluach following his 17-point, 12-rebound effort in the losing cause. “I don’t know, we lost a lot of close games and, you know, something’s got to break at some point.”
After a number of blowout losses to start conference play, UNM has actually had (and blown) late opportunities in games against UNLV, Fresno State and Nevada.
Given where UNM has been all season, an OT loss after nearly throwing in the towel and mothballing the program until 2021-22 is almost a positive sign. The Lobos defended the ball well against Wyoming, created 14 turnovers and got significant participation from 10 scholarship players.
They also ran out of gas in the final few moments of regulation and overtime. They spotted the Cowboys a quick five-point lead in OT and never recovered, fading without much of a fight.
“I told the guys after the game, as much as I want this win, I want them to feel a win because they deserve it in a lot of moral levels or heartfelt levels, nobody cares,” said Lobos coach Paul Weir. “Nobody feels sorry for us. We’ve got to find a way to just keep fighting, keep working.”
Saquan Singleton and freshman guard Isaiah Marin each had 13 points for the Lobos, who used an 8-0 run late in the second half to take a 61-54 lead that felt like it might end in a W.
It didn't. Wyoming poured in 13 3-pointers and survived a horrible end to the first half for the Lobos. Wyoming was assessed a questionable foul and then two technicals on the coaching staff. The officials awarded UNM six straight free throws, (missing four). Two possessions ended in two ugly turnovers, leading to five unanswered Cowboys points to give Wyoming a 33-29 lead at halftime.
"Not an ideal finish to the half for us there," Weir said.
The fact that every Lobo who got into the game logged at least 10 minutes of playing time was a reversal of the team’s direction not long ago. Players asking for time off to concentrate on health, rest and academics threatened to derail an already forgettable season. After the team returned home from a late-January road trip to Fresno State, Maluach admitted he wasn’t sure there would be a tomorrow.
“We went home and, honestly, I thought we were not going to play again,” he said.
The Lobos made the trip to Colorado Springs on Tuesday. They’ll play each of the final four games at the Air Force Academy, following Friday’s series finale against Wyoming with two more against the host Falcons next week.
Weir wasn’t sure what to expect when the team walked into Clune Arena.
“Today at shootaround is the best I felt about us in a while,” Weir said. “It had been a pretty kind of glazed-over I-don’t-know-exactly-where-we-are kind of feeling that I’ve gotten.”
Perhaps it was the layoff and rested bodies and minds after not having played since Jan. 30. Maybe it was knowing that the end of the seasonlong road trip is just days away. Whatever it is, the Lobos played as well as they had in a while.
Too bad the bottom line was still the same.
The Lobos and Wyoming will play again Friday night at Clune Arena.
