Lobos’ Maluach enjoying early season wins as Lobos set to play McNeese State

ALBUQUERQUE — By his own personal appraisal, Makuach Maluach has stamped his sophomore year with the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team as a disappointment.
The losing took a toll, as did a number of other things that made the 2018-19 season something less than what he would consider fun.
“I think last year really, like, changed my mindset,” Maluach said. “Going through the adversity and not winning a lot of games, so this year has been really fun.”
That’s what a 3-0 record going into Saturday afternoon’s home game against McNeese State will do to liven things up. Another win sends the Lobos into their first road trip with a perfect record and a noticeable change in attitude.
It starts with the 6-foot-7 Australian. The Lobo that head coach Paul Weir describes as the team’s most valuable player, he is the quiet, steady machine who literally makes the most out of nothing. Plays are very rarely called for him on offense, meaning the vast majority of his production comes from putting himself in the right spot at the right time.
“All I care about is just winning,” Maluach said. “Right now we’re doing so.”
Statistically, Maluach made a modest jump from his freshman year. Scoring and rebounding were up slightly as a sophomore. Significant improvements were made in assists, blocks and minutes played, but the underlying theme was the team’s sub-.500 record and the fact that he played most of last year out of position.
At 6-foot-7, the native Australian was pushed into more of a guard’s role rather than his more comfortable spot of small forward. As lanky as he is, Maluach prefers grinding in the paint and having the freedom to take his game outside.
He ranks fourth on the team in scoring (12.3), but the most eye-popping figure is his .765 shooting percentage, the highest of all the regulars on the team.
As good as he has been, Maluach admits the numbers are that much better, thanks to the team’s winning ways.
“Apart from us winning games right now, I think we have so much chemistry, so many talented guys. Guys all want to win, and it’s good to be around people like that,” he said.
LOBOS NOTES
Saturday’s game is UNM’s second in the Legends Classic, which began with Wednesday’s win over Green Bay. … Weir announced the signing of four players for next year’s team. They are 6-5 guard Nolan Dorsey of Nightdale, N.C.; 6-6 guard Javonte Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; 6-9 forward Bayron Matos of the Dominican Republic; and 7-1 center Assane Ndiaye of Senegal. The first three are all high school seniors while Ndiaye is a junior college transfer at Kilgore College in Texas.
FOOTBALL
Thursday was the four-year anniversary of one of the Lobos’ greatest wins. On Nov. 14, 2015, they visited Boise State and picked up their first win on the smurf turf with a stunning upset of the Broncos. That happened to be the same night Albuquerque’s Holly Holm delivered a right foot to Ronda Rousey’s neck in an equally stunning UFC upset.
The Lobos return to Idaho on Saturday night to face Boise State, the 21st-rated team in the College Football Playoff rankings. It’s a tall task; the Broncos (8-1 overall, 4-1 Mountain West) have been installed as 28-point favorites against a New Mexico team that hasn’t seen played since Nov. 2 at Nevada. The Lobos (2-7, 0-5) had their game with Air Force postponed after the death of defensive lineman Nahje Flowers.
The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. Kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 8:21 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOOPS
The unbeaten Lobos (3-0) travel for the first time Sunday to face New Mexico State (1-2). Tipoff is 2 p.m. in the Pan American Center.
UNM leads the all-time rivalry, 52-26, and the Lobos enter this installment as a prohibitive favorite. They are one of just three unbeaten teams remaining in the MWC, averaging more than 81 points a game.
