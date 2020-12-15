What do you get when you pair a multimillion-dollar NCAA Division I basketball program against a bare-bones NAIA team whose primary goal is the education of its players and not the size of its trophy case?
You get exactly what you’d expect.
Controlling the game virtually from start to finish, the University of New Mexico strolled off with a 39-point cakewalk against Our Lady of the Lake on Tuesday night in Houston. Game 2 of a three-game pit stop at Rice University this week, it was all Lobos (2-0).
Shooting guard Saquan Singleton led four players in double figures with a double-double, scoring 13 points with a game-high 10 rebounds in UNM’s 104-65 victory over the Saints (1-3). Makuach Maluach added 17 points, leaving him one point short of 1,000 for his Lobos career.
The biggest positive came from the three-headed low-post monster of Rod Brown, Bayron Matos and Valdir Manuel. The trio combined for a perfect 13-for-13 shooting, scoring 33 points and a baker’s dozen rebounds. That kind of efficiency is one of the things that jumped out for coach Paul Weir after the game.
“We’ve got to do a better job getting our big guys the ball,” he said. “We have to have guards that are little bit more patient and a little bit more understanding.”
All 16 players who made the trip to Houston got at least three minutes of playing time. Five Lobos made their UNM debut: freshmen Daniel Headdings, Isaiah Marin, Nolan Dorsey and Eloy Medina, as did offseason transfer Logan Padgett.
Two players didn’t make the trip: Junior walk-on Jordan Arroyo and junior college transfer Assane Ndiaye stayed in Albuquerque. Arroyo is on an academic scholarship and Weir thought it best for him to focus on final exams, while Ndiaye has been held out for COVID-19 reasons.
Asked about Ndiaye’s return, Weir was somewhat cryptic. The 7-foot-1 junior has had appointments with medical professionals, but no details were given.
“I don’t think it’s anytime imminent, but I’m hopeful it will be sometime this season,” Weir said of his return.
Regardless, the Lobos have enough warm bodies to keep things interesting. Eight players saw at least 15 minutes of playing time with all five starters logging at least 18.
“On court chemistry’s a work in progress,” Weir said, alluding to different lineup combinations he has experimented with in the first two games. “We’re just going to kind of keep tinkering and growing with that. It’s two games in, so it’s hard. I don’t want to make absolute decisions on anybody.”
If ever there was a time to tinker, it’s right now. The Lobos head to Boise State for a two-game series against one of the top teams in the Mountain West Conference starting Monday. Before then, they’ll play one final game in Houston.
UNM announced Tuesday afternoon that it has scheduled Division III LeTourneau. The game will be played Thursday afternoon in Rice’s Tudor Fieldhouse. The Lobos will head to Idaho over the weekend and return to Albuquerque for the Christmas break.
While UNM still hasn’t announced where it will play its home series against Nevada (Dec. 31 and Jan. 2) and Utah State (Jan. 6-8), Weir said his only real concern was putting some stability in his team’s routine during its stay in Houston.
“The big reason we came here was to have a place to practice for a week, to play some games, to go to the weight room, to be in one location,” he said. “The guys have been in, at least, the same hotel room for a certain amount of days right now. I think just kind of moving around and doing all those things becomes a little bit of a challenge to growing our team.”
If nothing else, Tuesday’s game was a chance to bring one family together. UNM junior Clay Patterson, a walk-on from Rio Rancho in his third season with the Lobos, lined up against younger brother David, a freshman on Our Lady of the Lake’s roster. Clay made the first 3-pointer of his college career on a transition bucket in the second half while David started for the Saints and took seven shots, hitting one 3-pointer.
The two shared time together in both halves, but it wasn’t until the second half that they briefly guarded one another.
“When he was checking in, I was checking in at one point and I said, ‘You gotta start making some shots,’ ” Clay said of a playful exchange they had at the scorer’s table.
He said one day he and his brother will cherish the memory of playing in the same game against another, but when the moment came, there wasn’t enough time to fully process it.
“You don’t really realize if you switch out and you’re guarding him or anything,” Clay Patterson said. “You don’t really think about it too much because you’re just focused on getting the stop or squaring the ball.”
GAME NOTES
The Lobos shot 56 percent from the field and dominated the rebounding, 48-21. In two games they have outrebounded Rice and Our Lady of the Lake, 97-51. ... The MWC postponed the Wyoming-UNLV series after positive tests for COVID-19 within the UNLV program. No make-up dates have been announced. ... The MWC released its tentative national television schedule for the remainder of the season, and Lobos fans will be happy to know that 14 of UNM’s 20 league games have been picked up by either CBS Sports Network or FOX’s FS1. The remaining six games could get picked up by either network. ... Tuesday’s game was streamed free of charge on YouTube, as will Thursdsay’s game against LeTourneau.
