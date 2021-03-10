Paul Weir’s final act in his failed attempt to lead the University of New Mexico’s men’s basketball program back to relevance ended with a no-show after Wednesday’s loss to Fresno State in the Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas, Nev.
The 85-77 setback officially ended UNM’s forgettable 2020-21 season, one that produced a 6-16 record, a dead-last finish in conference play and a No. 11 seed in a league tournament in which they’ve traditionally done well. It was a season wracked by a never-ending road trip, not to mention player defections, player revolts and an utter breakdown in team chemistry.
To no one’s surprise, it led to Weir’s dismissal the night of Feb. 26. It was labeled a “mutual parting of the ways” by the school, one that netted the outgoing coach a hefty $490,000 buyout for the final two years of his contract with UNM.
He has made only one public statement since that night, referring any and all requests for feedback to a rambling Twitter post he made in the days after his dismissal. Neither he nor any of the Lobos players or assistant coaches have been made available to discuss the change atop a program that has now gone seven straight years without a postseason berth or a 20-win season.
After Fresno State finally put the Lobos out of their misery, Weir chose not to attend the postgame news conference at the Thomas & Mack Center. Streamed live to local media in the arena and those back home in New Mexico, it started with a statement from assistant coach Dave Pilipovich and a few harmless questions about the game.
When finally prodded about the real story of the night — Weir’s deserved and somehow oddly mishandled exit — Pilipovich showered his now-former boss with platitudes and offered a message for Lobo fans everywhere.
“Be patient,” he said. “Nothing happens overnight but there’s nothing but good days ahead and that’s what coach Weir wants.”
As for Wednesday’s game, the Lobos only had 10 players available as three of the team’s biggest mainstays, forward Rod Brown and centers Bayron Matos and Valdir Manuel, chose not to suit up for the second straight game. They also sat out the team’s regular season finale at Colorado State less than a week after Weir was let go.
Despite a small lineup that featured the play of walk-ons Logan Padgett, Eloy Media and Clay Patterson, UNM managed to build a shocking 19-9 lead in the first half. They took a 35-34 lead into halftime and kept the game close until the Bulldogs used a 12-2 run midway through the second half to open a double-digit lead.
The Lobos’ defense was not good, allowing Fresno State to shoot 59 percent for the game while dominating the glass. One of their few bright spots was 3-point shooting; they hit 12 shots from beyond the arc and got a team-high 19 points from Jeremiah Francis, a celebrated offseason transfer from North Carolina who turned into a considerable disappointment in Weir’s guard-oriented offense.
Pilipovich spoke afterward about the hope UNM fans should have for their beleaguered program.
“You’ve got a great administration, you’ve got a great fan base, you’ve got great facilities and there’s great tradition,” he said. “There’s going to be some really good times ahead for Lobo basketball and that’s exciting. It’s exciting to see.”
Pilipovich took a light-hearted approach to the team’s meandering road trip necessitated by New Mexico’s strict public health order that prevented college teams from playing or practicing at home until just recently. He joked about an embarrassingly large collection of hotel shampoo bottles and endless memories of boxed meals in COVID-19 confinement.
He also touched on the overriding storyline of 2020-21; the fact that the Lobos never played a single game in The Pit and spent all but a few days of the last three months living out of suitcases. It was exhausting, mentally taxing and it deprived the team and its fans of their mutually beneficial relationship.
“If there’s one program in the country that needs to play in its home arena it’s the Lobos,” Pilipovich said. “It’s such a unique experience to play there and have that fan base cheer you on.”
As the closing minute wound down in Wednesday’s game, Weir made the conciliatory coaching move of telling his players not to foul and let the clock run out. As the final buzzer approached, he bear-hugged the team’s lone remaining senior, Makuach Maluach and shared a quiet moment with his players in the locker room.
Neither Maluach nor Pilipovich talked about what was said behind closed doors, preferring to keep the memory quiet out of respect for Weir.
Truth is, the long goodbye for this team started weeks and months ago. The slow downward spiral began with the tragic shooting death of star recruit J.B. White last summer, continued with the resignation of popular assistant coach Brandon Mason following a DUI before the season and continued with a laundry list of other incidents Weir was always reluctant to discuss.
The team’s other seniors both quit the team long ago; Zane Martin bolted for a transfer to Towson last fall while Keith McGee quit for unspecified reasons in January. He was one of two players to leave mid-season, not including the three bigs of Matos, Valdir and Brown — none of whom have stated whether they intend to return and play for a new coach next season or test the open waters in the NCAA transfer portal.
For his part, Maluach said he’s not sure what his next step will be. NCAA rules allow all seniors to return in 2021-22 for one final season.
“I can’t really answer that right now,” he said after Wednesday’s loss. “I’ll get back to you in a couple days.”
Or, if he’s anything like his now-former coach, maybe not.
