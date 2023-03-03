The road just got that much tougher for the Lobos.
Already facing long odds for an NCAA Tournament berth, the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team dealt itself another huge blow with a 92-84 loss to Colorado State on Friday night in Fort Collins, Colo.
The loss cements the Lobos into the No. 6 seed for next week’s Mountain West Conference Tournament, meaning they’ll need to win four games in as many days to ensure an automatic bid to the postseason.
Friday’s loss also ended whatever slim hopes the Lobos (21-10, 8-10) had of landing an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. It was UNM’s 10th loss in conference play and dropped the team’s record to 2-7 since the start of February.
“You put yourself in a position, although you don’t want to hear it, where you’re going to be in the NIT if you don’t win this tournament, and that’s always tough,” said New Mexico coach Richard Pitino. “We’ve done some great things, but if we want to take that next jump to top three in the league or whatever, like, we’ve got to be better at that.”
No team has ever won the MWC postseason tournament without receiving a bye out of the first round. Only the top five teams get byes.
The Lobos will face Wyoming in Wednesday’s opening round at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev.
The winner moves into the following day’s quarterfinals against Nevada, Utah State or Boise State.
The regular season ends Saturday and about half of the conference tournament’s seeds are still undetermined.
The Lobos’ downfall in Friday’s loss was an inability to stop Colorado State’s 3-point shooting. The Rams hit 11. That included a banked-in triple from the top of the key by Isaiah Rivera with 8:23 left. It came after the Lobos cut the Rams deficit to 70-64.
Each time the Lobos managed to get within two possessions, CSU converted another clutch 3-point shot. Jalen Lake and John Tonje each had three of them as the Rams’ offense proved to be equally adept at using screens to get players free for open shots inside the arc.
The Rams shot 58% from the field to offset a UNM defense that forced 13 turnovers.
“We have not been great defensively all year,” Pitino said. “It’s not like this is some new thing.”
Morris Udeze led New Mexico with 25 points while Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 22, a dozen of which came on 3-pointers. Guard Jaelen House had a poor shooting night, hitting just 2 of 11 shots to finish with 11 points and a team-high five assists. He air balled his final 3-point try with the Lobos trailing by eight in the final minute.
Tonje had 24 points to lead CSU (14-17, 6-12), which can climb into a tie for seventh place depending on Saturday’s regular season finales around the conference.
Rams guard Isaiah Stevens had 17 points and a career-high 13 assists in 39 minutes.
The 92 points were a season-high for Colorado State, which led by as many as 12 in the second half. The Rams never trailed after spotting UNM a 15-14 lead midway through the first half.
“We’re building a culture, which has been great,” Pitino said. “But until we take the next step, whether it’s the guys here plus recruiting, to defend, to rebound, we’re going to have a lot of nights like this. We’re good offensively but we’re not that good offensively.”