New Mexico Lobos logo

The road just got that much tougher for the Lobos.

Already facing long odds for an NCAA Tournament berth, the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team dealt itself another huge blow with a 92-84 loss to Colorado State on Friday night in Fort Collins, Colo.

The loss cements the Lobos into the No. 6 seed for next week’s Mountain West Conference Tournament, meaning they’ll need to win four games in as many days to ensure an automatic bid to the postseason.