Lobos look to bounce back against Fresno State

ALBUQUERQUE — They’re still a man down, but the one they’re getting back could make all the difference.
The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team returns to action for the first time since New Year’s Day when the Lobos host Fresno State on Tuesday night in The Pit. The game will be televised nationally on ESPNU and marks the return of UNM center Carlton Bragg.
A 6-foot-10 senior who averaged a double-double through the first 12 games of the season, Bragg has missed the last three games while serving a suspension. His absence had a huge impact on the most recent game, a bad loss on the road at perennial Mountain West cellar dweller San Jose State.
At 13-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play, the Lobos are looking to remain undefeated in The Pit against a Fresno State (5-10, 1-3) squad whose only win in Mountain West play came against San Jose State.
Bragg’s return comes at a good time for power forward Corey Manigault, who has logged an average of more than 35 minutes the last three games — roughly 14 more than his season average before then.
The big concern for UNM is, as always, its 3-point defense. Opponents have enjoyed plenty of success against the Lobos beyond the arc and that means a potential big game from Bulldogs Nate Grimes, New Williams and Mustafa Lawrence. The three have combined for 70 3-pointers and should have no problem adding to that total against a UNM defense that has given up more 3-point attempts than any team in the MWC.
NOTES
Tuesday night’s tip time of 9 p.m. is the first of two late start times during the MWC slate. The other comes at the same time in a Feb. 11 trip to San Diego State. ... The Aztecs are one of two undefeated teams left in the country. They pay a visit to The Pit on Jan. 29. ... The Lobos are the highest-scoring team in the MWC at 80.5 points per game. They’re also second-to-last in scoring defense at 72.5. ... The Lobos have turned the ball over 252 times in 16 games, more than any other team in the MWC. They’ve also forced 241 miscues, tied for the most along with Utah State. … Fresno State averages 4.07 blocks per game, which leads the MWC. UNM records 8.06 steals a game, tops in the league. … San Diego State not only leads the league standings, but the Aztecs lead in home attendance at 11,014 a night — just 334 per game more than New Mexico, which is second.
