New Mexico’s KJ Jenkins attempts to score during Tuesday’s game against Nevada in The Pit. The Lobos have lost two straight games and three of their last four but hope to change their fortunes Friday night against Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colo.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

There’s a first time for everything, and for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team, this particular first involves a losing streak.

Having lost two straight and three of its last four, UNM is trying to snap a multi-game losing streak for the first time this season. They’ll look to snap it Friday night at Air Force, a team they clawed their way to an eight-point win over two weeks ago.

“For me, it’s always been a ‘one day at a time’ type of mentality,” said Lobos coach Richard Pitino. “I am so proud of, in Year Two, where we are right now. We didn’t inherit a great situation and we’ve done some amazing things in 24 games.”

