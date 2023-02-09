New Mexico’s KJ Jenkins attempts to score during Tuesday’s game against Nevada in The Pit. The Lobos have lost two straight games and three of their last four but hope to change their fortunes Friday night against Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colo.
There’s a first time for everything, and for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team, this particular first involves a losing streak.
Having lost two straight and three of its last four, UNM is trying to snap a multi-game losing streak for the first time this season. They’ll look to snap it Friday night at Air Force, a team they clawed their way to an eight-point win over two weeks ago.
“For me, it’s always been a ‘one day at a time’ type of mentality,” said Lobos coach Richard Pitino. “I am so proud of, in Year Two, where we are right now. We didn’t inherit a great situation and we’ve done some amazing things in 24 games.”
The Lobos, of course, started the season with 14 straight wins and climbed into the Top 25 on two separate occasions. The going hasn’t been quite so easy in Mountain West Conference play. They’ve lost three of their four road games and have been beaten twice at home. They’ve only had two wins that could be considered comfortable — home routs of Colorado State and San Jose State.
Everything else has been a battle, and that includes UNM’s eight-point win over Air Force on Jan. 27 in The Pit. The Falcons had the lead in the final 10 minutes before a late Lobos surge put it away.
The team’s last three losses — two painfully close setbacks to Nevada and an 11-point loss at Utah State — have left the Lobos shaken. It has dropped the Lobos out of the MWC race and put them on the outside looking in with a handful of NCAA bracketology geeks.
To get through it, Pitino is staying the course with his familiar message: Never too high, never too low.
“Although I don’t feel all that old, I am somewhat experienced, and we live in a very volatile world of up/down social media,” he said. “Message boards talk all this stuff, and it’s so volatile. It’s always been my mentality, it’s how it keeps me sane and I try to take all the emotion out of it. I just try to get better every single day.”
Pitino said he wasn’t unhappy with the way his team played in Tuesday’s loss at home to Nevada. He wasn’t terribly thrilled with the defense in the first half, but overall he said the team is right where he wants it to be in many aspects.
That includes being fully prepared for a second look at Air Force. Much like the academy’s triple-option football team, the Falcons and their backdoor cut offense are hard to prepare for.
“You just can’t simulate it the way they run it in practice,” Pitino said.
“You can do everything right every time down the floor and in one second a guy gets loose behind you can has an open run at it,” said Lobos senior forward Josiah Allick.
On paper, this game starts the easiest stretch on UNM’s conference schedule. Starting with the Falcons and continuing with Tuesday’s home game against Wyoming and the Feb. 17 trip to San Jose State, the next three games are against teams with losing records in league play.
NOTES
No love for those guys: The UNM baseball team was a unanimous pick to finish last in the preseason Mountain West Conference coaches poll. The Lobos received just seven points (the bare minimum) in the seven-team conference.
UNLV received four first-place votes to earn the top spot while San Jose State got two votes for the top, earning second in the poll. San Diego State was third, followed by Fresno State, Air Force, Nevada and the Lobos.
New Mexico outfielder Lenny Junior Ashby was voted onto the preseason all-conference team, the only Lobo to be recognized.