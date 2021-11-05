A year ago, the University of New Mexico football team called Las Vegas, Nev., home.
Now, the Lobos get to entertain their gracious hosts who allowed the Lobos to play at Sam Boyd Stadium, UNLV’s former home before Allegiant Stadium was built for the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The game starts at 5 p.m. Saturday at University Stadium.
UNM (3-5 overall, 1-3 in the Mountain West Conference) comes off a 14-3 win over Wyoming on Oct. 23 that ended a five-game losing streak, but the big question heading into the UNLV game is who will be its starting quarterback.
The Lobos are coming off a bye week.
Signs signal redshirt freshman Isaiah Chavez will get his second straight start, but much depends on the health of senior Trey Wilson. A dislocated elbow suffered during the Oct. 9 game at San Diego State shelved Wilson, but he could return to the lineup if cleared by the training staff.
Chavez, who is 3-0 as a starter, comes off a solid performance in which he completed 11 of 12 passes for 117 yards and ran for
37 yards as UNM used more of a triple-option package instead of its spread attack.
UNLV (0-8, 0-4) might not have a win, but the Rebels also have been unfortunate, having lost four games by seven points or less. That wasn’t the case Oct. 29, as Nevada steamrolled them, 51-20, as the Woldpack jumped out to a 34-0 lead.
The Rebels will be led by senior running back Charles Williams, who is averaging
93.6 yards per game and leads current players with 3,689 rushing yards for his career.
