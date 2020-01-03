ALBUQUERQUE — The big man is back.
The University of New Mexico has lifted the suspension of men’s basketball player Carlton Bragg on Friday afternoon, ending the starting center’s three-game hiatus for undisclosed reasons. He has been cleared to return to all team activities immediately and is expected to play in the Lobos’ next game, at home Tuesday against Fresno State in The Pit.
A 6-foot-10 senior who started the team’s first 13 games, Bragg and point guard JJ Caldwell were both suspended without explanation just minutes before the Lobos’ Dec. 22 game against Houston Baptist.
“Bragg was suspended after information was received by the athletic department in late December, 2019, that required review by appropriate university personnel,” UNM announced in a statement. “The Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) prohibits UNM from disclosing or commenting on the details of the information provided or the results of the review.”
UNM, 13-3, won two of the three games in which both Bragg and Caldwell sat out, but the team is coming off an ugly loss at Mountain West Conference rival San Jose State.
“Student-athlete conduct is something that is taken very seriously at the University of New Mexico,” UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez said. “We represent this university, the city of Albuquerque and the state of New Mexico. Our expectation is to win with integrity.”
A former five-star recruit who started his college career at Kansas, Bragg transferred to Arizona State but never played for the Sun Devils. He transferred to UNM in 2018 and was cleared to play midway through the 2018-19 season.
He went on to earn his undergraduate degree last month, continuing a turnaround that saw him drop more than 50 pounds. He said in December that he feels as healthy and happy now as he has in years, adding his goal was to lead the country in rebounding his senior year.
Bragg is averaging 13.5 points and 10.8 rebounds a game. He ranks 11th in the nation in rebounding average and his 18 blocked shots are more than twice as many as any two Lobos combined.
Head coach Paul Weir has retooled the team’s offense around Bragg. The Lobos were among the most prolific 3-point shooting teams in the country in Weir’s first two years, but have focused their attack by putting the emphasis on giving the ball to Bragg in the low post and defending the rim with him in the middle on defense.
In Bragg’s brief absence, power forward Corey Manigault was inserted into the starting lineup and has averaged nearly 35 minutes the last three games — roughly 14 more than his season average prior to Bragg’s suspension.
Nuñez confirmed Thursday night that both Caldwell and Bragg had remained on scholarship throughout their suspensions, but Caldwell’s suspension will remain in place while the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office investigates allegations of battery against Caldwell involving a 22-year-old woman identified as his ex-girlfriend.
UNM has not commented on Caldwell’s status, but an official from the athletics department has said the 6-foot-1 junior guard will not be cleared to return until the allegations against him are dismissed. In addition to the suspension, he was also served an eviction notice from his apartment on Dec. 19.
Attorneys for Caldwell on Thursday filed a lawsuit against UNM, seeking the termination of his suspension. It also asks that he be allowed to remain in his campus apartment.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.