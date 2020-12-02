If your hopes and dreams are to line up at quarterback for the University of New Mexico football team, you’d better strap on the big-boy pads and learn to grow eyes in the back of your head.
The defense: It’s coming for you.
Coach Danny Gonzales said this week the long-term goal of his offense is to protect the quarterback with a balanced mix of beefy guys up front, a power running game and vertical speed from its receivers. Those players, working as one, will protect the quarterback through sheer execution.
“We’re setting an identity of who we are,” Gonzales said. “Long term, the way we’ve been using the quarterback, that ain’t going to work. I think those guys are too valuable when you have a guy that’s really, really good.”
Winless through their first five games, the Lobos are down to their third-string quarterback heading into Saturday’s game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. Starter Tevaka Tuioiti hasn’t played since suffering a concussion against Hawaii on Nov. 7.
His backup, Trae Hall, suffered a rib injury in last week’s loss at Utah State and has been ruled out until the season finale Dec. 12.
That leaves Connor Genal, an easy going nonscholarship redshirt freshman who was fourth on the depth chart behind Brandt Hughes, a junior who went down with a season-ending injury in the summer. Genal hadn’t seen a second of playing time since his senior season at St. Paul High School in California two years ago, but he was thrust onto the field in the second half against Utah State after Hall went down.
It didn’t take long for him to get crushed on an option pitch, taking a direct shot to the upper body as he was bent backward to the turf a split second after releasing the ball. The national television broadcast showed the replay of his hit several times, giving everyone back home a chance to see him take a direct shot to the chops in super slow-mo.
Genal said his phone lit up with text messages after the game, most of them coming from people he hadn’t talked to in a while. A lot of them asked about the hit.
“It’s definitely a crazy experience, everyone starts to notice, everyone starts coming out,” Genal said.
Given a full week to prepare for his second go-round, he said he has taken full advantage of his surroundings in what amounts to his audition tape. He has taken all the snaps with the first team offense, gotten the full attention of the coaching staff and gotten plenty of support from his teammates.
“Honestly, I’m always kind of relaxed, I’m never really stressed out,” he said. “During game day I like to mess around, kind of be relaxed and focused in. You like to have fun, but you don’t want to be distracted.”
Considering UNM was one of the last places Genal figured he’d wind up, he said he’s soaking in every moment as much as he can. He said he hasn’t had this much fun on a football field since leading St. Paul to a district title his senior year and a berth in the semifinals of the state playoffs.
Lightly recruited out of high school, he chose to walk on at UNM when one of the assistants under former Lobos head coach Bob Davie took notice of him and invited him to essentially try out for a spot. He redshirted last season as a true freshman, playing scout team QB most of the time.
Now the top man on the depth chart, he said one of the best perks of being the starter is the lack of physicality he faces in practice.
“I don’t get hit all week in practice so I’m saving up for the game,” he said. “I guess that’s good, but you can’t be afraid of taking hits. It’s going to happen. You just try to avoid them at all costs, and if you have to take a hit, sometimes you got to put your body on the line — and I’m willing to do that.”
Notes
Other Vegas game nixed: After consulting medical personnel and epidemiologists, the Mountain West has canceled the Boise State-UNLV game scheduled for Friday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It’s the ninth game wiped out due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. Aside from the Lobos, UNLV (0-5) is the only other conference team without a win.
Ranked, at last: The Lobos check in at No. 6 in this week’s Bottom-10 compilation by ESPN senior writer Ryan McGee. Labeling them “Whew Mexico,” McGee says he will never confuse the Lobos with, “their most bitterest of rivals, the Other Other Aggies of Whew Mexico State.”
Ouch.
If you’re scoring at home, UNM’s losing streak is now 14 straight and still ranks as the nation’s second-longest skid behind Akron, Ohio. The Zips have lost 20 in a row and, coincidentally, are part of a trio of MAC teams ranked No. 7 in McGee’s Bottom 10.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.