A valiant second half rally produced a painful loss for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team Monday night in Fresno, Calif.
The Lobos’ Jamal Mashburn Jr. was off the mark on a potential last-second game-tying 3-pointer as Fresno State held on for a 71-68 victory at Save Mart Center.
UNM trailed by as many as 12 points before Mashburn and Jaelen House got hot and kickstarted the Lobos’ comeback in the second half. The pair combined for 45 points, 33 of them coming after a relatively quiet first half.
The difference was the play of Fresno State center Orlando Robinson. The 7-footer scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He hit what proved to be the game-winning shot when he drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 54 seconds left in a 68-all tie.
“If you have an offense that’s designed to pop a 7-footer for a 3 with a game on the line, more power to you,” said UNM coach Richard Pitino in postgame radio comments on KKOB-AM. “It’s hard to stop that, but that was a big play.”
Despite his gaudy stats, Robinson had his hands full with Lobos freshman center Sebastian Forsling. Several times in the second half, the 7-foot Swede managed to stop or alter Robinson’s approach.
It opened the door for other players to step up and make plays down the stretch, particularly when fighting for rebounds.
“We did a great job of getting loose balls, especially when we’re undersized like we are,” Pitino said. “Every ball kind of seemed to go our way, which was great to see. That’s why we were able to kind of win the second half.”
Mashburn finished with 27 points and House 18, but no one else had more than eight. Forsling had just two points with three rebounds, but it was his ability to set ball screens near the arc that freed the guards to either attack the basket or take relatively uncontested jumpers.
Fresno State stayed in it thanks to hitting 10 3-point shots. The Bulldogs (18-10, 8-7) trailed by as many as five points in the final six minutes of the game.
New Mexico falls to 12-18 overall and 4-12 in the Mountain West with one game remaining in the regular season. The Lobos close things out at home, hosting UNLV on Saturday in The Pit.
NOTES
The Lobos went 2-9 in true road games this season, beating Air Force and New Mexico State. ... Fresno State attempted just six free throws the entire game, missing three. Mashburn went 8-for-9 at the line by himself. ... The disappearing act of Lobos senior Saquan Singleton continues. He logged just eight minutes, scoring two points. He said after last weekend’s home game against Air Force that he’s undecided about returning for a fifth season next year. ... There were eight lead changes in the game, six of them coming in the final 12 minutes after the Lobos erased what had been an 11-point deficit earlier in the second half.
