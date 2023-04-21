A10 Fordham Dayton Basketball

Dayton's Mustapha Amzil drives past Fordham's Khalid Moore on March 11 in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament in New York. Dayton won 78-68. The 6-foot-9 forward Amzil averaged 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds last season and is transferring to UNM.

 Frank Franklin II/Associated Press file photo

Like a game show contestant spinning the giant jackpot wheel of riches, a college basketball coach can either hit it big in the NCAA transfer portal or watch it all slip away in an instant.

For Richard Pitino and the University of New Mexico, things just keep coming up roses.

The Lobos landed another coveted recruit Friday, getting a verbal commitment from 6-foot-9 forward Mustapha Amzil. He’s a veteran of three seasons at Dayton, having started 19 of the Flyers’ 34 games last season while averaging 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.

