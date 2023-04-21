Dayton's Mustapha Amzil drives past Fordham's Khalid Moore on March 11 in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament in New York. Dayton won 78-68. The 6-foot-9 forward Amzil averaged 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds last season and is transferring to UNM.
Like a game show contestant spinning the giant jackpot wheel of riches, a college basketball coach can either hit it big in the NCAA transfer portal or watch it all slip away in an instant.
For Richard Pitino and the University of New Mexico, things just keep coming up roses.
The Lobos landed another coveted recruit Friday, getting a verbal commitment from 6-foot-9 forward Mustapha Amzil. He’s a veteran of three seasons at Dayton, having started 19 of the Flyers’ 34 games last season while averaging 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.
He was second on the team with 45 made 3-pointers, an indication that he’s a low-post player with the size of recent Lobos transfer Josiah Allick but the range of a shooting guard.
Amzil is the second Division I transfer to head to UNM this week, joining 6-5 guard Jermarl Baker of Fresno State. The pair represent part of an impressive recruiting class that has added five new players to a team that won 22 games this past season.
The core of that team was splintered when five players jumped into the transfer portal — headlined by Allick’s surprising departure — while a sixth, 6-8 senior Morris Udeze exhausted his eligibility. Allick and Udeze formed the low-post presence for the Lobos last season. They’ve since been replaced by Amzil and 6-10 Iona transfer Nelly Junior Joseph.
Amzil narrowed his recruiting to UNM, Memphis and Miami, a team fresh off a run to the Final Four. He hinted at his impending announcement Thursday when he tweeted an eyeball emoji with the word, “Soon.” He took to Twitter again Friday morning, posting, “What’s good 505!!” with a wolf head emoji and the hashtag, “#committed,” above a photo of him in a Lobos uniform superimposed over a shot of The Pit.
“Significant Mountain West news,” wrote CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein on Twitter.
Pitino has two scholarships remaining for the 2023-24 season.
Within the past two weeks he was clearly focusing on big men by having 6-9 San Francisco transfer Zane Meeks and 6-9 Kansas State transfer Ismael Massoud on campus for recruiting visits.
The Lobos lost three of their four low-post players off last season’s team, putting an emphasis on replacing the bigs.
Meeks announced on Twitter Friday morning that he had committed to Arizona State while Massoud had yet to make his decision as of Friday evening. He was part of a K-State team that reached the Elite Eight, losing to Florida Atlantic with a Final Four bid on the line. His best game of the season came in a Sweet 16 win over Michigan State when he scored 15 points in a season-high 27 minutes.
Any slim hope UNM had of landing former Wyoming star Graham Ike ended Friday morning when he announced he had committed to Gonzaga. The 6-9 senior was the preseason player of the year in the Mountain West last season but sat out the campaign with an injury. He entered the transfer portal shortly after the Cowboys’ season ended.
As of this moment, the Lobos low-post players in returning 7-foot center Sebastian Forsling, incoming freshman Jadyn Toppin (6-8) and transfers Joseph and Amzil. Redshirt freshman Quinton Webb, a 6-6 product of San Bernardino, Calif., is listed as a guard although he spent most of his time on UNM’s practice squad last season working out with the bigs.
The Lobos’ backcourt is crowded with the likes of returning starters Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr., sophomore sensation Donovan Dent, redshirt freshmen Webb and Braden Appelhans, true freshman Tru Washington, plus Baker.
Baker was Fresno State’s second-leading scorer last season, averaging 12.5 points and leading the Bulldogs with 55 made 3-pointers. He and Massoud add the 3-point depth the Lobos have sorely lacked the last two seasons. Their size and length also gives UNM the possibility of some defensive assistance along the perimeter, a weakness several MWC teams exposed late in the season.
LOBOS NOTESRothstein announced on Twitter that UNM had finalized a deal to play Santa Clara in a nonconference game on Dec. 9 in Las Vegas, Nev. Pitino likely will not reveal the entire nonconference schedule until June or July.