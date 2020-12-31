It has already been a long and exhausting season for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team. On Thursday it got even worse.
The Lobos were beaten badly once again, this time 68-54 by Nevada in their de facto “home” opener at Lubbock Christian University’s Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas. UNM is slated to play each of its first four Mountain West Conference home games at the high school-sized facility in the wake of the New Mexico public health order that limits the size of gatherings.
Minus The Pit crowd to egg them on, the Lobos simply had no offensive punch against a Nevada defense that squeezed the life out of them. The Lobos shot just 30 percent for the game and were an atrocious 15-for-35 from the free throw line in what was one of their worst shooting performances of Paul Weir’s tenure as head coach.
UNM falls to 3-3 overall and 0-3 in league play. They’ve averaged just 53 points in Mountain West games, each of which have been decided by at least 14 points.
It wasn’t all bad in the early going. Makuach Maluach hit a 3-pointer in the game’s first minute, giving the Lobos a rare positive start courtesy an outside presence and a pair of turnovers at the other end. It didn’t last long as the senior small forward picked up two fouls in the first 140 seconds.
His early exit brought Keith McGee off the bench, his first appearance since an ankle injury in the first of two games last week at Boise State. It sparked a 9-2 start in which Nevada missed each of its first five 3-point attempts.
The Wolf Pack’s shooting woes continued into halftime as they missed 10 straight. Dating to their home loss to Air Force on Dec. 20, they’d gone just 2-for-34 from 3-point distance between that game and the first half of Thursday’s contest.
The shooting was even worse on UNM’s side. The Lobos were an anemic 25 percent in the first half. The game turned in the final eight minutes of that half as Nevada used a 23-8 run to open a 10-point lead.
The Lobos’ inability to find any consistency on offense kept the margin in the double-digit range for most of the opening segment of the second half. As soon as Nevada started draining 3-pointers, the game got out of hand.
Three of them in less than two minutes opened a 20-point lead and, for all intents and purposes, the game was over. The Lobos kept clanging missed free throws and turning the ball over. When they weren’t, they were usually getting caught in the Wolf Pack’s 2-3 zone that slowed the game down and forced a handful of ugly offensive possessions.
GAME NOTESThe teams will play again at 8 p.m. Saturday on the CBS Sports Network.
… Thursday’s game was aired on FS1, and anyone watching at home noticed how the scoreboard graphic kept posting the incorrect score. It happened several times in the first half as each team’s tally was changed multiple times. … Nevada missed its first 11 shots from 3-point range. It wasn’t until Desmond Cambridge connected at the 11:48 mark of the second half that the Pack finally got things going. … UNM big man Bayron Matos is struggling. He managed just one field goal, finishing with five points and eight rebounds with three first-half turnovers. … Maluach had a team-high 15 points but was 1-for-7 from the free throw line. Rod Brown had 14 points and 11 rebounds but missed six free throw attempts.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.