Kansas Iona Basketball

Iona coach Rick Pitino calls to his team during a November game against Kansas in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Pitino, father of UNM coach Richard Pitino, and the Gaels will face the Lobos on Dec. 18.

 Jacob M. Langston/Associated Press file photo

ALBUQUERQUE — The ties that bind will be put to the test Sunday in The Pit.

Actually, no they won’t.

The family rivalry some might hope to see when Naismith Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino leads visiting Iona into The Pit to face son Richard Pitino and New Mexico simply doesn’t exist. The Sunday matinee, the elder Pitino said, has the entire family rooting for the Lobos.

