The University of New Mexico men’s golf team is in a good place Monday after the opening round of the NCAA Southwest Regional Tournament.
But that doesn't mean the host Lobos are comfortable with their third-place position. They are tied with Texas A&M, as they both shot 4-under 284 at UNM Championship Golf Course. Both teams sit three shots behind Oregon State, which had a 7-under 281 performance to take a two-shot lead over Texas Tech into Tuesday's second round.
But lurking behind the Lobos and Aggies are a trio of teams at 3-under — Arizona State, South Carolina and Nevada. The top five finishers in the three-round format advance to the NCAA Championships on May 28-June 2 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Freshmen Matthew Watkins and Bastien Amat led the Lobos with matching 2-under 70s on the par-72 course, which is good for a nine-way tie for ninth overall in the individual field.
UNM will tee off for Round 2 at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
