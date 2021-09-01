ALBUQUERQUE
He’s been in the command seat at his alma mater for about 20 months, so coach Danny Gonzales is confident about sharing what he feels is the driving force of his rebuilding football team at the University of New Mexico.
“My idea of being the toughest team in our league is what our personality is going to be,” he said this week.
The Lobos will get a chance to show that toughness Thursday night at University Stadium when they open their 2021 season at home against Houston Baptist. It’s officially Game 8 of the Gonzales tenure at UNM, but Game 1 of the Gonzales era in front of the home crowd.
UNM spent the seven-game 2020 season on the road due to the pandemic health restrictions in New Mexico. It meant spending two month living in hotel rooms, confining themselves to a bubble that strengthened the resolve of every player in the program.
Most of those who survived the 2020 campaign are back, including 14 seniors who opted to return for one final year in the cherry and silver. Leading the way is Gonzales, a hometown guy who grew up dreaming of being a Lobo and realized it all by becoming head coach on Dec. 17, 2019.
“We’re going to play hard, we’re going to be a very aggressive, very physical team and a team that this community can be proud of,” Gonzales said. “We’re a blue-collar city. Albuquerque’s a blue-collar community, and that’s what our football team’s going to be.”
It figures then, that the Lobos turned to a guy draped in blue for the last few years to run the offense. Senior transfer Terry Wilson (by way of Kentucky) will make his debut as the team’s starting quarterback.
He said the playbook has been cut in half for this game but should expand as the season unfolds and the unit gets more familiar with the concepts. For now, offensive coordinator Derek Warehime has simplified the scheme based on the personnel at the top of the depth chart.
That, of course, starts with Wilson, a dynamic run-pass threat that has been the “big man on campus” from the moment he transferred to New Mexico a few months ago.
“I sit down with coach Warehime and make sure I go through the whole game sheet and that I feel comfortable with it,” Wilson said.
That includes a fair share of designed runs that bring out the speed and creativity in Wilson’s game, one that’s backed by a solid running game featuring senior Bobby Cole and true freshman Aaron Dumas.
All that’s left is playing the games and letting the season unfold in the vision Gonzales laid out the day he was hired.
“Everything that we’ve done the last year, I mean I’ve got a lot more gray hair from the stress and anxiety of trying to keep those guys [players] locked down,” he said.
A few minutes later, he added: “I’m not sitting here saying we’re a good football team, not yet. I’m not afraid to tell our guys we’re a good football yet because I don’t lie to them. I don’t lie to them about anything, and when we’re good, I promise I’ll tell them we’re good. When we win 10 games, we’ll be pretty dang good.”
NOTES
Coin toss: Gonzales isn’t sure who will end up being the starting kicker. Los Alamos High graduate George Steinkamp has been in a heated battle with Albuquerque’s Andrew Shelley throughout preseason camp, and the coaching staff hasn’t been able to decide who’ll get out there first.
“I’ve thought about going all the way down to the first time we call the field goal team out and I’ll just call one of them out,” Gonzales said. “Right now, it’s a mental game.”
Scouting the Huskies: A member of the Football Championship Subdivision (formerly I-AA), Houston Baptist went 1-3 in an abbreviated fall schedule in 2020 and scored at least 30 points each time. The problem was the Huskies gave up an average of 47 points. One of those losses was a 35-33 setback in Lubbock against Texas Tech.
In the penalty box: Defensive lineman Joey Noble will sit out Thursday’s first half after being ejected in UNM’s final game last season. He’ll be replaced in the starting lineup by Adam Gay, a product of Volcano Vista who played three years at New Mexico Highlands.
On the shelf: Quarterback Isaiah Chavez is out. The sophomore who led the Lobos to two straight wins after entering the season at No. 5 on the depth chart has not been cleared after suffering a concussion in practice. He should be back on the field early next week and ready to go in the Sept. 11 game against New Mexico State.
That leaves the No. 2 spot in the quarterback room to — well, no one knows.
“The quarterback depth chart goes like this: Uh, Terry and then there’s an ‘or’ after everybody else’s name,” Gonzales said. “We will decide on a backup if we have to.”
Coronavirus: Gonzales said just over 80 percent of the Lobos are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. He expects that number to climb into the mid 90 percent before the middle of the month, saying fewer than 10 players have applied for a medical or religious exemption from the NCAA.
“There’s benefits to living in the greatest country in the world,” Gonzales said. “The freedoms that those people that passed away in Afghanistan, those gentlemen up at Air Force that give up their lives so that we can have these choices, I remind our guys every day how thankful they should be for that.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.