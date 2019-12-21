All you need to know about the University of New Mexico’s Sunday matinee opponent in The Pit are the numbers that tell the story.
As in 349. Of the 350 teams in men’s Division I men’s hoops, Sunday’s visitor — Houston Baptist — ranks second to last in scoring margin at minus-25.2 points per game.
Also, nine. That’s how many times the Huskies have taken the court this season, losing each time. They’ve been hammered by national powers like Texas Tech, Michigan, Dayton and Houston while taking it on the chin in lopsided losses against not-so-scary teams like Samford and Stephen F. Austin.
The Lobos (11-2) come in having won six straight while playing better ball than the program has seen at any point in the last half-dozen years. Seniors JaQuan Lyle and Carlton Bragg are averaging more than 30 points between them, the team has remained healthy all season and the chemistry is right where head coach Paul Weir wants.
And then there’s the addition of Vante Hendrix, a 6-foot-5 transfer from Utah who played in his first game last week. A defensive stopper, he showed he’ has some scoring punch when he buried four 3-pointers in his first action since leaving the Pac-12 one year ago.
Nerves? Not for him.
“I’ve just been here waiting for a long time,” Hendrix said after his debut against Grand Canyon. “I really wasn’t out there trippin’.”
This will be UNM’s last game before the Christmas break. The Lobos will play one more game this week against UC Davis before diving back into Mountain West play on New Year’s Day at San Jose State.
GAME NOTESHBU head coach Ron Cottrell is alone on the Mount Rushmore of HBU hoops icons. He’s in his 29th year as head coach, the fifth-longest tenure of active D-I head coaches (Jim Boeheim, Syracuse-43; Mike Krzyzewski, Duke-40; Greg Kampe, Oakland-36; Bob McKillop, Davidson-31). His 487 career wins constitute 62.4 percent of all Huskies wins in the 53-year history of the program. … HBU has played the third-toughest schedule in the country, according to ESPN’s metrics. … The only team in the country with a worse scoring margin is Mississippi Valley State (minus-35). The only winless teams left in D-I are HBU (0-9), Florida A&M (0-9), Mississippi Valley State (0-11) and Central Connecticut State (0-12), each of whom ranks in the bottom-seven for scoring margin. … The Lobos rank 22nd in the country in shooting percentage at 48.8 percent. … No team in America has made more free throws than UNM. Through 13 games, the Lobos have drained an average of 18.2 per game.
