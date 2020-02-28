ALBUQUERQUE — To say the end is somewhat anticlimactic is an understatement.
The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team will host Utah State on Saturday night in The Pit in the regular season finale for both teams; clubs that are clearly headed in the opposite direction at light speed.
On one side is Utah State, a 23-7 team that’s healthy, is on a six-game winning streak and, by all appearances, a strong candidate for an NCAA Tournament bid. Then there’s the Lobos, losers of five straight and 10 of 12. At 17-13 overall and 6-11 in the Mountain West, they’re merely playing out the string in what has been an implosion over the last two months.
In an attempt to put a smile on that frowny face, UNM will honor its outgoing seniors before Saturday’s 8 p.m. tipoff. It would have been three players getting recognized, but that’s part of the problem. The odd man out is Carlton Bragg, the senior center who was kicked off the team Jan. 12, leaving JaQuan Lyle and Corey Manigault as the lone upperclassmen on the roster.
It’s not exactly the ending either player drew up; one in which the team’s chemistry is in the dumps and all confidence was thrown out with the bath water after Bragg’s dismissal.
For Lyle, it’s been a bumpy road. He was recruited to Ohio State out of high school and flourished for two years in the Big Ten but left when the Buckeyes had a coaching change. It landed him here, playing for a coach who had recruited one of his Ohio State teammates, A.J. Harris, to New Mexico State when coach Paul Weir was still running the show in Las Cruces.
After sitting out a year as a transfer and watching Weir’s first Lobos team win 19 games and reach the MWC Tournament championship game, Lyle was just weeks away from his junior season when he blew out his Achilles tendon. It required surgery, months of rehab and a full season of eligibility was lost as he spent week after week transitioning from a wheelchair to crutches, to a walking boot and then the first tenuous steps without a brace.
He says now that he nearly quit college and went back home as he slipped into a state of depression over his health, his future and his place in it all.
“Everybody knows I was very, very depressed and I was just ready to hang it all up, go back home and whatever happened happened,” Lyle says. “But coach Weir, you know what I’m saying, kept faith in me, kept believing in me, wanted me to keep fighting.”
Looking back at the last three years, he admits it’s not exactly been a Hollywood script in the making.
“I mean, nah, not really and definitely not with the injury, but everything that happened here I’m grateful for,” Lyle said. “I’m grateful for the people that I’ve met and the coaches and teammates that I’ve made.”
He sees that the end is near but isn’t quite ready for that day to happen.
On paper, it seems the end is just days away as the Lobos enter the conference tournament as a longshot to survive more than a game or two. They would need to win four games over four days to win the tournament, something that has never happened in the history of the MWC Tournament.
Ironically, the Lobos’ end is also about the time Lyle will earn his degree in communications from UNM. He has one class remaining, which should be wrapped up by this time next week. After that, maybe a playing career somewhere in the U.S. or overseas.
At 6-foot-5, he has options that will allow him to at least put his career in the private sector on hold until he gets a taste of playing ball for a paycheck.
The same could be said of Manigault, a 6-foot-9 power forward who started his college career at Pitt. Never in a million years did he ever expect to wind up in New Mexico.
“It was definitely a long journey,” he said. “I been through a lot. It’s just, I don’t know. I’m just glad to be here. Looking back I’m thankful for the opportunity, for the most part.”
Manigault is on track to get his psychology degree by the end of the spring semester. He could, he said, follow in the footsteps of his mother, who is a psychologist.
At some point, he said, he’ll be happy to get paid for having people come lay on his leather couch to talk about their problems. Until then, Manigault said he’ll play whatever role he needs to in the final game or two of his college career and then test the waters as an international player.
