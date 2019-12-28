It’s a 12-2 basketball team with a serious head of steam behind it, but one that has bigger questions off the court than on it.
Just minutes prior to the University of New Mexico’s most recent game, a Dec. 22 home win over Houston Baptist, the school announced that starters JJ Caldwell and Carlton Bragg had both been suspended indefinitely for undisclosed reasons.
The team then went into hibernation, of sorts, by giving the players time off for the Christmas break, but in the last 48 hours, it has come to light through reports by the Albuquerque Journal that the suspensions are apparently unrelated and that Caldwell’s is the result of an investigation into potential battery against an ex-girlfriend.
Neither player will be with the Lobos as they return to action Sunday afternoon against visiting UC Davis in The Pit, although both are still on the team. There is no timetable for their return.
UNM is riding a seven-game winning streak that dates to late November when it lost to Auburn, which remains the highest-ranked unbeaten team in the country.
Both Caldwell and Bragg started each of New Mexico’s first 13 games, with Caldwell, a 6-foot-1 sophomore point guard who transferred from Texas A&M in the offseason, leading the Mountain West Conference in assists while averaging 5.8 points a game.
Bragg is a senior whose indefinite suspension has not been discussed, as UNM has refused to comment about either disciplinary action. Head coach Paul Weir referred all questions to athletic director Eddie Nuñez who, in turn, has not offered any clarification on either player.
Bragg is a 6-10 center in his second season with the Lobos after starting his career at Kansas and transferring to Arizona State before coming to UNM. He is averaging a double-double this season with 13.5 points and 10.8 rebounds while leading the team in blocked shots with 18. He’s shooting 55 percent from the floor and 82 percent from the free throw line.
In truth, neither player’s absence should have a huge impact on Sunday’s game. UC Davis is 5-9 and the Aggies have lost seven of their eight road games. The Lobos are undefeated at home and are seeking a 10-0 start in The Pit for the first time in a decade.
The Davis visit marks the final nonconference game of the regular season for the Lobos, who return to MWC play on New Year’s Day at San Jose State. As Weir noted last week, he’s gone back to the drawing board trying to figure out what to do with his lineup now that the depth chart includes Utah transfer Vante Hendrix, a 6-foot-5 sophomore who gained eligibility just two games ago.
“That’s one of the tough things about this job, trying to find minutes to accommodate the talent we have on this team,” Weir said, referencing a preseason exercise he had with his players.
He told them to put pen to paper and try to divide the 200 minutes of cumulative playing time among the team’s roster. Most of the results had everyone playing 25 to 35 minutes a game, which isn’t possible given the 13 scholarship players on the team.
“The challenge is trying to keep everyone happy and having them understand their roles,” Weir said.
GAME NOTESThe Lobos have worn four different uniform combinations this season and remain unblemished with identical 2-0 records when wearing all-silver and all-turquoise duds. They’re 6-1 in their home whites and 2-1 wearing cherry red. ... UNM is sixth in the country in total assists with 229. Of those, 74 belong to Caldwell.
