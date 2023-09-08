New Mexico Texas A M Football

UNM quarterback Dylan Hopkins throws against Texas A&M Sept. 2 in College Station, Texas. “Dylan’s got an arm that, I mean, he’s pinpoint precise,” coach Danny Gonzales said.

 Sam Craft/Associated Press file photo

ALBUQUERQUE — From an environment where the crowd is so big the players on the field can feel the vibrations of the fans swaying during pregame introductions to this, a home opener in Albuquerque.

A crowd that is expected to be roughly one-sixth the size of the one the University of New Mexico played in front of last weekend at Texas A&M will greet the Lobos when they host Tennessee Tech in the first of six home games this season at University Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Recommended for you