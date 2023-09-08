ALBUQUERQUE — From an environment where the crowd is so big the players on the field can feel the vibrations of the fans swaying during pregame introductions to this, a home opener in Albuquerque.
A crowd that is expected to be roughly one-sixth the size of the one the University of New Mexico played in front of last weekend at Texas A&M will greet the Lobos when they host Tennessee Tech in the first of six home games this season at University Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Head coach Danny Gonzales said a few things are certain for this one. Chief among them, an increased tempo from the offense.
He said this week the idea against Texas A&M was to slow the game down as much as possible with long huddles and a running game. With an FCS team like Tennessee Tech that prefers to go up-tempo, fans can expect plenty of points and lots of hurried trips to the offensive line.
Gonzales said the 52-10 loss indicated a lot of things. What it didn’t show, he said, was the way his offensive line stood up to the test.
“Not one time did any of those guys up front get ran over,” Gonzales said.
The difference came down to a handful of deep throws into the secondary. That, and a glaring inability to outrun the sideline-to-sideline speed of a defense that’s considered one of the best in the country.
What the Lobos intend to do Saturday is let quarterback Dylan Hopkins have more reign to create plays.
“Dylan was only hurried four times,” Gonzales said of last week’s game. “He made one bad throw.”
He’ll get plenty of chances to air things out against the Golden Eagles, an FCS team that hasn’t had a winning season in a dozen years.
“Everybody saw him; Dylan’s got an arm that, I mean, he’s pinpoint precise,” Gonzales said. “He’s got great strength. He can run a little bit, as you saw [against Texas A&M].”
NOTES
Forwarding address: The UNM athletic department is nearly done with its takeover of the top floor of the Student Support and Services Center, a two-story L-shaped building that sits kitty-
corner from the football stadium at the intersection of Avenida Cesar Chavez and University Boulevard in southeast Albuquerque.
Deep in one corner is the office of athletic director Eddie Nuñez. Just a few paces away is the space for deputy athletic director David Williams and the sports information staff, some of whom have windows that stare across the street at Isotopes Park.
Inside, there is an insulated room dedicated for in-house TV production, including the weekly coaches shows.
“This is a great setup,” Gonzales said during this week’s taping of his season-long show. “We’re continuing to do, to make improvements in our athletic department. We need to see some improvements on the field.”
The staff recently moved out of the aging Maloof Building south of the football stadium. That space will now be occupied by various teams and support staff.
In need of a Dub: The Lobos are riding a 10-game losing streak, the second double-digit skid during the Gonzales tenure. It’s the fourth-longest losing streak in the FBS, trailing Northwestern’s 12-game skid.
The Lobos will play each of their next two games at home but go nearly a month before getting another game in Albuquerque, squeezing in road trips to UMass and Wyoming in front of a bye week in early October before hosting San Jose State on Oct. 14.