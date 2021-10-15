The last time UNM beat Colorado State was 2009, a span that covers a dozen years and 10 straight losses.
If you were to turn back time, you’d find a much different world the last time the Lobos beat the Rams. Sticking with things close to home, the Mountain West Conference still had BYU, Utah and TCU as members. Boise State wouldn’t join the league for another two years while Fresno State, Utah State, Nevada and San Jose State were a few years away.
Rocky Long had just left UNM, handing the reigns to Mike Locksley. One of Locksley’s three wins during his miserable Lobos tenure was a 29-27 victory over Colorado State in the second-to-last game of the 2009 season.
As for CSU, they’ve gone through a massive overhaul, rebuilding a program that includes the construction of a new on-campus stadium that has proven the school’s commitment to football.
While current UNM coach Danny Gonzales stops short of using Colorado State as a benchmark for where he wants his program to be — something he frequently does when talking about San Diego State — he does use the Rams as a motivational tool for his players.
“We’ve lost 10 games in a row to those guys,” he said earlier this week. “And our guys are going to be hearing about it all week.”
The Lobos and Rams were scheduled to open the 2020 season against one another before COVID-19 concerns forced the game to be canceled. It would have been the first game in the Gonzales era and, just as he’s done this week, he used the skid against CSU to remind his team that losing 10 straight games to anyone is unacceptable.
The Lobos (2-4 overall, 0-2 MWC) have dropped four straight and been outscored 69-17 in conference losses to Air Force and San Diego State. Colorado State (2-3, 1-0) is the Mountain Division leader in the MWC and, despite a three-possession loss to FCS program South Dakota State, earned some respect with a 10-point loss at Iowa, the nation’s No. 2-ranked team this week.
Lobos notes
Center stage: UNM will honor former running back DonTrell Moore during an in-game ceremony Saturday night. Moore will become the latest Lobo inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, which means he’ll have his name emblazoned onto the façade of University Stadium’s press box alongside other UNM greats.
Signed out of Roswell High School, Moore was the highest-rated recruit during Rocky Long’s tenure as head coach. Moore was a graduate assistant on Long’s staff and it’s the GA’s who actually write most of the correspondence letters sent to prospective recruits. All the coaches do is sign them.
“I was a pen pal with DonTrell and he didn’t even know it,” Gonzales said. “I knew every recruiting visit that he went on, I knew everybody that was recruiting him. For him to pick New Mexico was really special.”
Clipped wing: Quarterback Terry Wilson’s nonthrowing arm, his left, has limited his activity all week. Gonzales said all week it will remain a game-time decision to go with the fifth-year senior or with freshman CJ Montes, a Pasadena, Calif., native who made his debut in garbage time last week in a loss to San Diego State. If Wilson (dislocated left elbow) isn’t able to lift his arm and prove he can take a hit, Montes will get the call over Trae Hall and Isaiah Chavez.
Hall, Gonzales said, will remain at receiver while Chavez, last year’s fifth-stringer who led the Lobos to their only two wins of the 2020 season, didn’t practice until this past week.
He sat out a month and a half with concussion symptoms suffered before the Lobos’ season opener.
Gonzales said multiple times that there is no percolating quarterback controversy, that Wilson is the team’s starter until someone else proves they can do the job better than him.
Barring a 500-yard effort from Montes, don’t expect any changes to the depth chart.
Regardless of who gets the reps, top receiving threat Mannie Logan-Greene has a separated sternum that will keep him off the field for at least another week.
