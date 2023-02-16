There are must-win games, then there’s Friday’s visit to the Bay Area for the collapsing supernova that is the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team.

The reeling Lobos — losers of four straight, including a humbling 14-point loss at home to Wyoming, the last-place team in the Mountain West Conference — visit San Jose State on Friday night. At stake is what will almost assuredly be a bye in the opening round of the conference tournament.

Of course, that’s not necessarily the primary concern for UNM. Broken and riddled with a sudden lack of confidence, the Lobos are in serious need of a positive outcome.