Texas A&M Corpus Christi forward Isaac Mushila plays during a Dec. 13 game against Arizona in Tucson, Ariz. UNM men's basketball coach Richard Pitino announced Monday he had signed Mushila off the NCAA transfer portal.
The roster for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team is nearly complete.
Coach Richard Pitino announced Monday the signing of graduate transfer Isaac Mushila off the NCAA transfer portal. A 6-foot-5 forward, he spent the past two seasons at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, helping the Islanders reach the NCAA Tournament in March.
He averaged 13.9 points and 9.7 rebounds, shooting 81% from the free throw line and 53.3% from the field.
“We are very excited about the addition of Isaac to our basketball program,” Pitino said in a statement. “Isaac is a versatile and fierce competitor. He is a winner on and off the court and will make an impact for us next season.”
The Lobos have one open scholarship remaining for the 2023-24 season after landing four players from the portal since March. Mushila joins fellow transfers Mustapha Amzil (6-9 forward from Dayton), Nelly Junior Joseph (6-9 forward from Iona) and Jemarl Baker (6-5 guard from Fresno State).
They have also added incoming freshmen Jadyn Toppin (6-8 forward from Dallas) and Tru Washington (6-3 guard from Arizona).
The remainder of the roster is made up of returning veterans Jamal Mashburn Jr. (6-2 guard), Jaelen House (6-0 guard), Donovan Dent (6-2 guard), Braden Appelhans (6-7 guard), Quinton Webb (6-6 forward), Sebastian Forsling (7-0 center).
Mushila played two seasons of junior college ball before signing with Texas A&M Corpus Christi. He made an immediate impact with the Islanders, being named the Southland Conference newcomer of the year following the 2021-22 season. He led the team in scoring and rebounding, posting 13 double-doubles.
He was named the Southland’s men’s basketball student-athlete of the year last season thanks to his outstanding work in the classroom. His numbers on the court got even better with a school record 14 double-doubles.
He earned first-team all-conference honors last season and was a second-team selection following his junior year.
Corpus Christi won the Southland tournament and was handed a 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Islanders were relegated to a play-in game in Dayton where they beat Southeast Missouri State before losing to No. 1 seed Alabama in the first round in Birmingham, Ala.
Mushila had 15 points and 12 rebounds in the play-in game and dropped 16 points with 15 rebounds on the Crimson Tide.
“I chose to come to New Mexico because I believe in coach Pitino’s goals for the team,” said Mushila. “They are building something special and I wanted to be a part of that. I am excited for my first chance to play in The Pit in front of the Lobo fans.”
Mushila came to the U.S. from the Congo in 2016, playing two years of high school basketball in Ohio before a season at Gillette College in Wyoming and another at Western Texas in 2020-21.
Listed at 208 pounds, he spent his entire college career playing in the post as a forward. He averaged one 3-point attempt a game while at Corpus Christi, shooting 34.8% from distance in 70 games with the Islanders.
NOTES
Former Lobo Birima Seck has found a new home. The 6-11 sophomore has signed with Fairfield, a Division I school in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. He played two seasons with UNM, appearing in 46 games.
That leaves Emmanuel Kuac as the only former Lobos scholarship player left in the transfer portal.