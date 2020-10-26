It'll be a week late and about 900 miles to the west, but it'll be game on for the Danny Gonzales era and the start of the college football season for the University of New Mexico.
The Mountain West Conference announced Monday that Saturday's game between UNM and San Jose State, originally scheduled for Halloween night at University Stadium in Albuquerque, has been moved to the Bay Area and SJSU's on-campus facility. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
Rising cases of COVID-19 in Bernalillo County forced last week's season opener against Colorado State to be canceled, giving way to speculation that Saturday's home opener would also be called off.
UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez said Monday that the main difference between this week and last was that the rise in new cases in the Bay Area has been kept largely in check, compared to Albuquerque.
San Jose sits in Santa Clara County, California's sixth-most populated county with 1.93 million people. It reported 1,595 positive cases between Oct. 11-24. In the same time period, Bernalillo County — with a population of roughly 680,000 — reported 2,611 new cases.
"Right now it's the safest option that makes the most sense for everybody," Nuñez said. "We've done everything we can do with testing and our adherence to our social contract here, but the numbers are better in [San Jose State's] municipality."
Moving the game means the Lobos will lose one of their four scheduled home games this fall, but that's the least of the team's worries, Nuñez said.
"The safety of the players and the staff is the most important thing for us, but if we can get them back on the field, play the game and get home safely, where we play it doesn't really matter," he said.
Hired in December to rebuild UNM's moribund program, Gonzales hasn't been able to conduct full team workouts for more than a week thanks to the state's stringent health protocols that limit players and coaches to no more than groups of five. It has prevented the team from holding full-contact practices.
"Normally that might be a concern but as we've found out, coach Gonzales has gotten pretty creative with finding ways to get his guys on the field and keeping them in game shape as much as he can," Nuñez said. "Yeah, it would be a best-case thing if he could go 11-on-11 and get full contact in but he's not complaining. Coach Gonzales will have his guys ready whether we get to have a full practice or not."
What Monday's decision really does is buy UNM time to figure out its next move. The Lobos have just one home game during the month of November — against Nevada on Nov. 14 — and have road games at Hawaii, Air Force and Utah State before returning home in December to close out what would be a seven-game schedule.
Nuñez said there is a cost element to switching Saturday's game from Albuquerque to San Jose, but said it's offset to a certain degree by a travel budget that was spared a big hit by canceling last week's game at Colorado State. He added that SJSU and the Mountain West will help defray some of the expenses associated with chartering a jet to get the team to and from the Bay Area.
What's more, the team will not have to quarantine for 14 days since San Jose is not considered a high-risk travel destination for people leaving the state.
Nuñez also said getting the team back on the field helps initiate UNM's commitment to fulfill the MWC's new broadcasting rights agreement with FOX and CBS, a multi-year deal that could generate up to $4 million for each league school in the 2020-21 football and basketball seasons. Saturday's game will be televised by FOX's FS1.
