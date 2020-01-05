The football coaching staff at the University of New Mexico is starting to take shape. Multiple reports Saturday had new head coach Danny Gonzales offering the role of offensive coordinator to University of Texas assistant Derek Warehime.
Warehime has been with the Longhorns for the last three years, serving as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach this past season as part of Tom Herman’s staff in Austin. He has worked on Herman’s staff for four years, extending back to the pair’s time at Houston and including all three years Herman has been at UT.
Warehime is no stranger to UNM, having coached with the Lobos from 2012-14. He was on former head coach Bob Davie’s staff first as the tight ends coach in 2012-13, then as the run game coordinator and special teams coach in 2014.
Those were the years where Davie’s offense ran the triple option spread attack. The Lobos finished fifth or better in rushing yards all three years Warehime was on staff. The Lobos improved from 103rd nationally in rushing in 2011 to fifth the following year.
Warehime replaces Joe Dailey as UNM’s offensive coordinator. Hired away from Liberty after the 2018 season, Dailey was with the Lobos for just one season.
