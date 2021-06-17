On the eve of college baseball’s penultimate annual event, the University of New Mexico introduced the man it hopes will one day take the Lobos there.
Tod Brown, who was North Dakota State’s head coach for 14 years and led the Bison to the NCAA regionals two weeks ago, was named the 12th coach in UNM history on Thursday. He takes over for the recently retired Ray Birmingham, the winningest coach in school history and the man who once called the Lobos a “sleeping giant” of college baseball.
Birmingham took the Lobos to the NCAA tournament four times and headed up multiple fundraising projects that transformed the school’s baseball facility into one of the finest in the Mountain West Conference.
“If you asked me three months ago, there was only three things I thought it would take to take me away from North Dakota State,” Brown said. “That was retire, fired or expired.”
A fourth option arose right around the time North Dakota State won the Horizon League title and was put in the Stanford Regional in Palo Alto, Calif. The Bison won two of three games in the double-elimination event, bowing out to College World Series participant Stanford. The Bison beat MWC champion Nevada in the second round.
UNM was already courting Brown. While his background in stops at Bowling Green and NDSU might not seem like the logical path of progression to Albuquerque, the fact that Brown was a former standout pitcher at Arizona and a native of Tucson, Ariz., makes it appear like a natural fit.
He was part of a Wildcats team that nearly reached the College World Series. A left-handed pitcher, Brown said he was briefly recruited by Rich Alday when the future Lobos coach was in charge of a junior college program in the Phoenix area. He went on to win 341 games as NDSU’s coach, leading the Bison to a 42-19 mark this season.
“Always getting back to the Southwest was a dream of ours,” Brown said of him and his family. “Twenty-two years ago, 22 baseball seasons ago I should say, my wife and I packed up for the Midwest to learn how to coach and learn on-the-job training, and in 14 years at North Dakota State I learned a lot.”
Brown said he had a Zoom meeting with his players Thursday morning. The 20-minute virtual meet-and-greet was fruitful, he said, because a number of players admitted they were on the fence about returning under a new coach. “Their response from there to just before I got on [with the local media] has been unbelievable,” he said. “We have guys that, I guess, have been exploring other options and now are all in and want back.”
Brown has his work cut out for him. While Birmingham’s last two recruiting classes have been considered solid, the Lobos have had losing seasons in three of the last four years and have finished near the bottom of the Mountain West standings each time — the 2020 season excluded since it was halted after 18 games due to the pandemic.
UNM stumbled to a 16-25 mark in an abbreviated spring season in which the team finished near the middle of the pack in hitting, pitching and defense because of an inability to win close games. The Lobos lost 18 times in games decided by three or fewer runs.
Brown said he doesn’t anticipate anyone from NDSU following him to Albuquerque, saying it would be a “slap in the face” to North Dakota State if anyone jumped ship to become a Lobo. He said he’ll lean on Birmingham’s philosophy of recruiting the area’s best available talent before venturing too far away.
He said he took a similar approach at NDSU, drawing a circle around Fargo, N.D., that encompassed a territory that amounted to a six-hour drive in every direction. He’ll do something similar here, focusing his recruiting efforts on West Texas, New Mexico and Arizona.
