New Mexico senior K.J. Jenkins goes up to shoot under pressure from UTSA’s Isaiah Addo-Ankrah during a Dec. 10 game at The Pit.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

After scoring a team-high 16 points and grabbing a team-best nine rebounds in his team’s blowout loss in January 2022 at San Diego State, University of New Mexico guard K.J. Jenkins marveled at the Aztecs’ physicality and overall size.

It spurred a year-long mission to close the gap between the Mountain West Conference’s premier program and one that was starting a slow climb out of irrelevance. To compete at that level, the Lobos would need to live in the weight room and develop a mindset that put them on par with the Aztecs — if that’s even possible.

So far, so good. The Lobos are enjoying one of the country’s biggest turnarounds this season, already surpassing last year’s win total and even getting a cup of coffee in the Top 25.

