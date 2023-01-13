After scoring a team-high 16 points and grabbing a team-best nine rebounds in his team’s blowout loss in January 2022 at San Diego State, University of New Mexico guard K.J. Jenkins marveled at the Aztecs’ physicality and overall size.
It spurred a year-long mission to close the gap between the Mountain West Conference’s premier program and one that was starting a slow climb out of irrelevance. To compete at that level, the Lobos would need to live in the weight room and develop a mindset that put them on par with the Aztecs — if that’s even possible.
So far, so good. The Lobos are enjoying one of the country’s biggest turnarounds this season, already surpassing last year’s win total and even getting a cup of coffee in the Top 25.
They’re good, but are they San Diego State good?
Saturday night will provide a lot of answers. New Mexico (15-2 overall, 2-2 MWC) visits SDSU’s Viejas Arena for a date with the Aztecs (13-3, 4-0).
“We’re physical, too,” Jenkins said. “We just gotta embrace it. We just gotta use our bodies a little bit more, that’s all it is.”
San Diego State has won six straight and climbed back into the Top 25 this week. The Aztecs are the only undefeated team in conference play, winning two of those games on the road and handing Nevada its only league loss earlier this week.
The Lobos have struggled to keep a full squad on the floor the past few games. Jenkins (ankle) and Javonte Johnson (elbow) have both missed a game because of injury while another key reserve who was about to make his season debut, wing Emmanuel Kuac, suffered a leg injury two weeks ago that will keep him out the entire season. Add to it a thumb injury that will require a redshirt season for freshman Branden Appelhans, and the team’s lack of depth is starting to become a topic.
Coach Richard Pitino said he’d prefer a rotation of eight or nine players. Heading into Saturday, only seven players get consistent playing time with two others: backup post players Birima Seck and Sebastian Forsling, getting minutes here and there.
They’ll find no relief against an SDSU team that has not only been the shining beacon of success in the MWC for two decades, but one of the country’s winningest programs since 2010. The Aztecs’ 345 wins in that time are seventh in all of Division I.
Pitino said SDSU has established itself as a recruiting giant, able to recycle and refresh an athletic and talented roster year in and year out. It has become the standard against what all MWC teams are measured against.
“It’s a culture that has been intact for the last 20-something years,” Pitino said. “That’s what we’re fighting against. They’re strong, they’re physical, they’re tough, they’re old and we’ve got to be prepared for just an absolute physical bloodbath with every little thing that we do.”
The Lobos and Aztecs have only met once in the past two seasons. The two games during the COVID-19 season were canceled, while last year’s game in Albuquerque was postponed and never made up.
“They’re a physical team, but they’re not going to be out there trying to eat us,” Jenkins said. “It’s basketball. We just got to embrace the physicality, go hoop, go be us.”
UNM has definitely made strides in the last 12 months, edging closer to SDSU’s lofty standards. Will it be enough?
The answer will come Saturday night.
NOTES
Aztecs numbers game: The Aztecs’ schedule is the sixth-toughest in the country according to the latest NET Rankings. UNM’s is rated 157th. … The NET Rankings reward teams for playing (win or lose) Quad 1 opponents. SDSU has played five of them, winning two (Ohio State and UNLV). The others were losses to Arizona, Arkansas and Saint Mary’s, each on neutral courts. … All-conference guard Matt Bradley is SDSU’s top scorer, averaging 13.5 points while Darrion Trammell is the only other player in double figures with 12.1. As always, the Aztecs’ bread and butter is defense, which ranks No. 20 in the latest defensive efficiency ratings with KenPom.
LOBOS FOOTBALL
New guy(s) on campus: UNM officially introduced new offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent on Friday. Most recently the interim head coach at Alabama-Birmingham, he came to Albuquerque bearing gifts: Namely a new starting quarterback, 6-foot-2, 215-pound transfer Dylan Hopkins. Hopkins was UAB’s starter this season, leading the Blazers to a bowl victory.
Vincent also overhauled the offensive coaching staff, bringing in Cornelius Williams (receivers), Cam Blankenship (offensive line) and Joe Scelfo (tight ends) as assistants. He also reassigned returning assistant Heath Ridenour to a roving offensive assistant involved in multiple facets.