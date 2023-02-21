After pausing to sign a few autographs and shake hands with a group of appreciative fans after last weekend’s win at San Jose State, University of New Mexico men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino joked that LoboNation must like him again.
He wasn’t wrong.
The Lobos snapped a disastrous four-game losing streak with a 28-point rout of SJSU, setting up a stretch run to the regular season that offers two golden opportunities to get back into the good graces of the various NCAA Tournament bracketology geeks. It starts with Wednesday night’s visit to Boise State, a team very much alive in the race for the Mountain West Conference regular season title.
The Broncos are one of two league teams unbeaten at home, having won seven straight at ExtraMile Arena. The Lobos haven’t won there since 2017, but doing so Wednesday would go a long way to getting them back into the postseason conversation.
It’s the first of two significant potential wins this week. Up next is a Saturday visit from nationally ranked San Diego State in The Pit.
The catalyst for the Lobos looking like their former selves in snapping their losing streak was the return of guard Jaelen House from a strained hamstring. He missed two games, then started and played 25 minutes against San Jose State.
He only scored seven points — the fewest he’s scored in a game since totaling just four in a limited role against Jacksonville State in December. His impact, however, was enormous as he recorded five steals and had five assists, lending his speed and energy to a team that sorely missed his intensity at both ends of the floor.
“I thought our guys were really, really dialed in,” Pitino said. “We felt like people were kind of jumping off the bandwagon a little bit. When our guy are healthy we’re a pretty good team.”
The Lobos, of course, showed just that earlier this season with mid-January wins over San Diego State and Boise State, wins that slingshot UNM into the national spotlight and appeared to make them a lock for their first NCAA Tournament berth in nine years. Then the roof caved in, starting with a double-OT loss at Nevada, then four straight L’s to start February that dropped them to sixth place in the MWC.
Mathematically eliminated from the MWC title, UNM can get back on track in its final four games before the MWC Tournament starts March 8 in Las Vegas, Nev.
NOTES
The Lobos landed a coveted four-star recruit Tuesday, getting a verbal commitment from 6-foot-3 high school senior Tru Washington. A guard at Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz., he announced his decision in a one-minute hype video on his social media accounts.
In it he is shown wearing a cherry red Lobos jersey with House’s No. 10 on it.
He is the second high school player to commit to Richard Pitino’s program for next season, joining three-star 6-8 forward Jadyn Toppin from Dallas.
Washington had scholarship offers from more than 20 schools, including LSU, Arizona State, Washington State, UNLV, TCU, UC Santa Barbara, Mississippi State, Grand Canyon and Portland.
He is the uncle — yes, uncle — of Houston Rockets guard TyTy Washington, a 2022 first-round draft pick out of Kentucky who had a wild first 24 hours in the NBA. He was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 29th overall pick, then traded the following day to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was then immediately dealt to the Rockets for a player and two future draft picks.
Tru Washington, who is three years younger than TyTy, told Sports Illustrated last year the two grew up treating one another as brothers.