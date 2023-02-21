020723_SteveAlford03rgb.jpg

New Mexico’s Jaelen House prepares to shoot Feb. 7 during a 77-76 loss to Nevada in The Pit. House and the Lobos play Boise State on Wednesday night in Boise, Idaho.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

After pausing to sign a few autographs and shake hands with a group of appreciative fans after last weekend’s win at San Jose State, University of New Mexico men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino joked that LoboNation must like him again.

He wasn’t wrong.

The Lobos snapped a disastrous four-game losing streak with a 28-point rout of SJSU, setting up a stretch run to the regular season that offers two golden opportunities to get back into the good graces of the various NCAA Tournament bracketology geeks. It starts with Wednesday night’s visit to Boise State, a team very much alive in the race for the Mountain West Conference regular season title.