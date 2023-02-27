New Mexico forward Josiah Allick grabs an offensive rebound against Boise State during Wednesday’s game in Boise, Idaho. The Lobos play their final home game of the regular season tonight against Fresno State. Allick is one of five seniors to be honored during Senior Night.
Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE — It’s senior night in The Pit on Tuesday, but Lobos basketball coach Richard Pitino wasn’t in much of a mood to talk about it after his team lost another buzzer-beater at home over the weekend.
Pitino said the school will honor each of its graduating seniors for the regular-season final against Fresno State. Whether those players say adios to UNM or find themselves back in a cherry and silver uniform next season remains to be seen.
There are five seniors on the current roster. Of those, the only one not assured of an additional year with UNM is Morris Udeze. The graduate transfer from Wichita State has exhausted his eligibility and must move on.
The other four — Jaelen House, Josiah Allick, K.J. Jenkins and Safi Fino-A-Laself — have an additional year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 rule that allows anyone who was active during the 2020-21 season an extra year of college ball.
“We’ll honor all the guys that graduate,” Pitino said. “It’s just a weird thing that we’re doing in today’s world but we want them all to come back besides Morris. They’ve all got to weigh their options, it’s just the crazy part of this thing.”
Fino-A-Laself’s scholarship is already earmarked for one of the two incoming freshman recruits the Lobos have already signed. Udeze’s vacancy goes to the other.
As interesting as the future is, Pitino’s got bigger issues to deal with. Still smarting after last weekend’s buzzer-beating loss to San Diego State in a sold-out Pit, the Lobos (20-9, 7-9) are fighting for survival heading into the final two games of the regular season.
After Tuesday’s visit from Fresno State, UNM closes things out on the road at Colorado State on Friday night. From there, the last-ditch effort of the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas, Nev., from March 8-11.
By all accounts, the Lobos will need to win their final two games and at least make it to the finals of the tournament to have any hope of reaching the NCAA as an at-large entrant. Winning the MWC ends any speculation, but thinking too far ahead isn’t exactly something Pitino’s doing right now.
“I don’t really look ahead too much; it’s too hard in this profession,” he said. “It’s too challenging to do that.”
Saturday’s loss was UNM’s fourth at home in conference play and was the team’s sixth in seven games this month. Since a 14-0 start that catapulted the Lobos into the Top 25, they’ve gone 6-9 with last-second losses at home to Nevada and San Diego State, plus a last-second 3-pointer from Boise State that sent that game into overtime.
“We’re staying confident,” said UNM guard K.J. Jenkins. “I don’t think that’s a question to ask at this point of the year. I think everybody’s real confident, the coaches, players, everybody on this team.”
The possibility of winning the conference tournament is still a reality for a team that has played well — and played poorly — against every team in the conference. The Lobos split their season series with SDSU and Boise State, lost two heartbreakers to Nevada and swept San Jose State. They’ve also lost to the dregs of the league like Wyoming, Fresno State and Air Force.
“We still have a chance, everything is still right in front of us to take,” Jenkins said. “We still have the conference tournament, which we are very confident that we can go get. I don’t think our heads should be down at all.”
NOTES
Rusty Mitchell, who coached men’s gymnastics at UNM for 33 years, died this weekend. He was 80.
He was named to the Albuquerque Sports Hall of Fame in 1991 and to the UNM Alumni Lettermen’s Hall of Honor in 1995. He was inducted in the Southern Illinois Saluki Hall of Fame in 1964 and the National Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1985 as well.
Mitchell was the dean of coaches at UNM when men’s gymnastics was dropped as a sponsored sport. He left coaching with a record of 243-98 (a .713 winning percentage) before moving over to the health and physical education department, serving as an assistant professor. Overall, Mitchell’s Lobos won 11 Western Athletic Conference championships out of a possible 18, and he produced 16 NCAA individual champions and 53 All-Americans.