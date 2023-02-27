New Mexico Boise St Basketball

New Mexico forward Josiah Allick grabs an offensive rebound against Boise State during Wednesday’s game in Boise, Idaho. The Lobos play their final home game of the regular season tonight against Fresno State. Allick is one of five seniors to be honored during Senior Night.

 Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE — It’s senior night in The Pit on Tuesday, but Lobos basketball coach Richard Pitino wasn’t in much of a mood to talk about it after his team lost another buzzer-beater at home over the weekend.

Pitino said the school will honor each of its graduating seniors for the regular-season final against Fresno State. Whether those players say adios to UNM or find themselves back in a cherry and silver uniform next season remains to be seen.

There are five seniors on the current roster. Of those, the only one not assured of an additional year with UNM is Morris Udeze. The graduate transfer from Wichita State has exhausted his eligibility and must move on.