It had been more than 10 months since Paul Weir walked through the glass door that separates The Pit’s mid-ramp landing area from the small media workspace used for postgame news conferences.
Rather than gazing out at a room full of cameras and fielding questions, he sat by himself Tuesday staring at a tablet showing a video conference call with about a dozen media members he hadn’t personally spoken to in nearly a year.
Being there was all part of the homecoming of the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team, a vagabond group of hoops nomads who’ve made a perpetual road trip out of the 2020-21 season. Given the clearance to return to Albuquerque and hold full team workouts after last week’s announcement from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Lobos had their first practices inside one of the state’s most famous building Monday and Tuesday in preparation for Thursday’s series opener at Fresno State.
“I haven’t sat in here with anybody in a long, long time,” Weir said, panning the tablet 180 degrees to show just how alone he was. “Guys get into the locker room [Monday] for the first time. They were like kids in a candy store; haven’t been able to be in our locker room since last March.”
At 5-9 overall and a woeful 1-9 in Mountain West play, UNM is suffering though one of its worst seasons in decades. All 14 of their games have been out of state and, until this week, The Pit was in a perpetual state of quarantine. With the exception of a few scaled-down shootarounds of just a few players at a time, the arena has been off limits to the team that calls it home.
It’s still unclear what effect the homecoming will have on the players. They’re coming off one of the more lethargic efforts of the season, a surprising double-digit loss to lowly San Jose State that dropped them into a flat-footed tie with the Spartans in the conference cellar halfway through the MWC schedule.
One impact it’s had on Weir is his sleeping arrangements at home. Living most of the last two months out of a hotel room in places like Lubbock, Texas; Houston; Las Vegas, Nev.; Boise, Idaho and St. George, Utah, going home for a few days to see his wife and two kids was an interesting experience.
He explained his home has three beds; one for his wife and him, and two more for his sons, ages 5 and 2.
“My first night back, I ended up in one bed, my wife in another bed, each with our own kids – it’s all over the place,” Weir said. “So being in my own bed is fun but the sleep quantity goes nowhere near up I’ll tell you that. It’s a fun experience having little guys at home but they are wearing my wife out.”
Weir and the Lobos will be on the road for most of what remains of the season. By the coach’s estimation, 25 of the 30 days left between now and the end of the regular season will be outside the state’s borders. It starts with Thursday’s trip to Fresno State (5-6, 3-6), a team that mirrors UNM in a few key ways like poor shooting (they’re among the bottom-three in the MWC in field goal percentage and free throws) and the two worst at shooting 3-pointers.
Weir said the Lobos hadn’t actually begun the scouting work on the Bulldogs until they landed back in Albuquerque last weekend and finally begun to reap the benefits of being at home in one of the best college facilities in the country.
“You can’t help but not feel good that this step happened,” Weir said. “Even if there’s only a fraction of whatever we have left in the year, better late than never as they say.”
