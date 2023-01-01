121822 jw unm iona 7.jpg

Lobos forward Morris Udeze battles for a rebound with Iona forward Nelly Junior Joseph during their Dec. 18 game in The Pit.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

Undefeated at home.

It’s happened only twice in the history of The Pit for the Lobos men’s basketball team. As the 2022-23 season inches toward the midway point, UNM is 10-0 on its own hardwood with nine home dates left before the Mountain West Tournament begins in March.

The Lobos have won 19 home games four times in a single season, but the best zero-loss season they’ve ever had in University Arena came in 1996-97 when the Dave Bliss-coached, Kenny Thomas-led Lobos won all 18 games in front of their own fans. The other unbeaten year was in 1973-74 when Norm Ellenberger’s Lobos went 15-0.

