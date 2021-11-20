Another game, another miserable offensive performance for the University of New Mexico football team.
The Lobos were hammered Saturday night at Boise State, losing 37-0 to drop to 3-8 overall and 1-6 in the Mountain West Conference. They’ve lost eight of their last nine games, averaging just 8.3 points along the way.
They finished with just 96 yards total offense, getting 18 yards passing from a trio of quarterbacks who combined to attempt seven passes with two completions. The anemic running game wasn’t much better, getting a team-high 36 yards from freshman running back Aaron Dumas and 27 from Bobby Wooden.
Dumas, last week’s MWC freshman player of the week, had a six-yard run on the final play of the game for his longest run of the night.
The issue, yet again, was at quarterback. Three players saw action and two of them got injured as Isaiah Chavez and Connor Genal spent time in the medical tent.
Boise State (7-4, 5-2) blocked two UNM punts, returning both for touchdowns in the first half.
Up 24-0 at halftime, the Broncos added a pair of field goals and a cosmetic touchdown in the second half to seal their fourth straight win and move into a three-way tie for the Mountain Division lead with Utah State and Air Force.
The Lobos end their season next week with a home game against Utah State.
Men’s basketball team survives Montana State 81-78
The Lobos remained unbeaten at home with an 81-78 win over Montana State on Saturday afternoon in The Pit. Minnesota transfer Jamal Mashburn Jr. poured in a career-high 21 points along with a team-high four assists in 37 minutes.
The Bobcats led 64-60 in the final seven minutes, using an 11-0 run that erased a deficit they’d had nearly all game. It was a one-possession game twice in the final 60 seconds.
Gethro Muscadin posted a double-double for UNM (3-1) with 18 points and 10 rebounds in addition to three blocked shots. His work on the glass helped the Lobos take a 33-32 rebounding advantage, the first time they’ve grabbed more rebounds this season.
“It was a fun game, a Saturday afternoon in The Pit and the crowd was awesome,” said UNM coach Richard Pitino. “Our guys fed off it, especially in the second half, with some unbelievable hustle plays. We scratched and clawed for rebounds. We hadn’t done that yet. Gethro was terrific.”
Jaelen House was held to a season-low eight points for UNM, which wraps up its three-game homestand against Western New Mexico on Monday night. The Lobos travel to the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational in Nevada on Thanksgiving Day.
After the game, center Valdir Manuel entered the transfer portal. A starter last season, he never saw the court for Pitino after being suspended for unspecified reasons in the preseason.
Women’s cross-country finishes third overall
The UNM women’s team finished third in Saturday’s NCAA Championships in Tallahassee, Fla. It’s the 12th straight year the Lobos have finished in the top 10.
North Carolina State won its first team title as four runners broke the tape in the top 25 overall. The Wolfpack finished with 84 points for a comfortable margin over second-place BYU (122) and New Mexico (130).
Three Lobos earned All-America honors by finishing in the top 40, led by Emma Heckel’s 18th-place result.
Highlands runner
New Mexico Highlands sophomore Andrew Amor competed in the men’s 10K race at the Division II level. He finished 30th in a time of 31 minutes, 14.5 seconds.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.