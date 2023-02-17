New Mexico Lobos logo

The merry-go-round that has been the recent trend for Lobos basketball took a long-overdue positive spin on Friday night in the Bay Area.

The University of New Mexico looked like the team that rode roughshod through the first two months of the season, getting 58 combined points from Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Morris Udeze in a 96-68 rout of San Jose State.

It snapped a four-game losing streak and handed UNM its first 20-win season since the 2013-14 season. That was also the last time the Lobos played in a postseason tournament.