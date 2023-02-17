The merry-go-round that has been the recent trend for Lobos basketball took a long-overdue positive spin on Friday night in the Bay Area.
The University of New Mexico looked like the team that rode roughshod through the first two months of the season, getting 58 combined points from Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Morris Udeze in a 96-68 rout of San Jose State.
It snapped a four-game losing streak and handed UNM its first 20-win season since the 2013-14 season. That was also the last time the Lobos played in a postseason tournament.
The way they played Friday, it looked like the team was a postseason lock as recently as two weeks ago.
“I thought our guys were really, really dialed in,” said UNM coach Richard Pitino. “We felt like people were kind of jumping off the bandwagon a little bit. I think when our guys are healthy, we’re a pretty good team.”
The spark was clearly provided by the return of Jaelen House. The senior guard missed the last two games with a strained hamstring and, at times, showed signs of being uncomfortable against the Spartans. He moved gingerly during parts of the first half but wound up playing 25 highly productive minutes.
He only scored seven points but his energy on defense and court vision while running the offense had a profound affect, particularly on Udeze’s play in the paint. The senior forward dropped in 31 points on 11-of-14 shooting. He also had 12 rebounds and was 9 for 12 from the free throw line.
It comes on the heels of this week’s loss at home to Wyoming where Udeze attempted just five shots in what is, to date, the low point of the season.
“We felt like we needed a big effort, and we set the tone with defense and playing really, really hard,” Pitino said.
House had five steals. He nearly had a sixth when he forced a bad pass by San Jose State’s Robert Vaihola with eight minutes left. It led to a media timeout, and as House made his way back to the Lobos bench, he screamed, “I’m back!”
Even Pitino felt the vibes. After the game, he came out of the locker room and was greeted by UNM fans. He paused to sign a few autographs and spend time with his son, Jack.
“I guess they like me again,” Pitino said of the fans.
The Lobos led by as many as 30 points, shooting north of 60% for the first time in four years. What the offense didn’t do, the defense certainly did. The Spartans (16-11, 7-7) shot just 31% and had 13 turnovers.
Mashburn was his usual solid self, pouring in 27 points in 29 minutes.
“Certainly the obvious thing was Jaelen House coming back,” Pitino said. “Just the subs were more normal; guys were able to spread the wealth.”
The Lobos got at least seven points from each of its top seven players. Guard K.J. Jenkins broke out of a mild slump with a pair of 3-pointers and eight points while freshman guard Donovan Dent seven points and four assists.
The win was exactly what the doctor ordered. The Lobos went from a Top 25 team and lock for a high seed in the NCAA Tournament to not even being mentioned in some of the latest bracket projections.
“Every team goes through this, even Purdue is going through it right now,” Pitino said, adding that one good game is enough to turn things around. “I try not to talk about it because I don’t want to put too much pressure on them, but guys, we get a win tonight and we’re back in the NCAA Tournament. We’ll be moved back into it.”
The win moves the Lobos into fifth place in the MWC standings. Although tied with San Jose State for fifth, UNM swept the Spartans and owns the tiebreaker.
The top five teams in the final standings earn a first-round bye into the quarterfinals of the MWC Tournament next month.