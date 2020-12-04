With the finish line to the 2020 season days away, the University of New Mexico football team is facing the stark reality that the biggest (and possibly only) victory this season will be a moral one.
Winless through five games and losers of 14 straight, the Lobos have another tall task in Saturday’s date with Mountain West rival Wyoming (2-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., the Lobos’ home away from home until the season ends.
Head coach Danny Gonzales has talked about the growing pains his team has faced the past two months. The defense has been badly abused, the offensive line is paper thin and hasn’t been very good and, perhaps most glaringly the last few weeks, the quarterback situation is a mess, thanks to injuries.
Starter Tevaka Tuioti may not return due to lingering effects from a Nov. 7 concussion and backup Trae Hall is questionable for next week’s season finale against Fresno State due to a rib injury suffered in a Thanksgiving loss to Utah State.
That leaves a pair of freshmen at the top of what is now a two-man depth chart at QB. Redshirt Connor Genal will get the start against Wyoming with true freshman Isaiah Chavez serving as his relief. Neither had played in a college game until last week when Genal came off the bench in the second half to spell Hall.
As for Chavez, what looked like a year of studying from the sidelines is now just one bad play (or injury) from seeing him take over at the most important position.
“Hopefully it doesn’t come to that,” Chavez said. “Hopefully Connor just plays a clean game.”
If it does, Chavez said he’s more than ready. The extra reps given to the No.2 quarterback is a vast improvement over being the No. 5 guy on the depth chart to start the season, and he’s feeling more comfortable by the day in his newfound role. Junior Brandt Hughes was the third-string QB in the preseason but suffered a season-ending injury.
A recent graduate of Rio Rancho High School, Chavez said he’s finally getting a feel for college football. The added time against the top defense and extra attention he gets in his position meetings has kicked his experience into hyperdrive.
He recalled his first day at practice just a few months ago. Admittedly nervous, lost and not sure what to do, he said Tuioti walked over to him and calmed his nerves.
“ ‘Just breathe, relax; it’s practice,’ ” Chavez said Tuioti told him. “ ‘We’re not playing in the Super Bowl, nothing’s on the line. Just calm down and do your thing.’ ”
This will be the first start of Genal’s career, and earlier this week, he said he sees it as a chance to sell the coaches on more playing time down the road — a tough task given that every quarterback on the active roster is set to return next season.
NOTES
Outmatched in the trenches: Gonzales said Wyoming’s offensive line is a big and physical as any the Lobos will face this season, including a pair of tight ends as big as some of his linemen.
At least one fresh face will be able to challenge that line on defense. Nose tackle O.J. Bartley, a 275-pound freshman from California, will make his debut Saturday. In preseason camp, he suffered a gruesome foot injury where the big toe was bent so far backward that the nail rubbed against the top of his foot.
Gonzales said the prognosis for full recovery was four months or more. Bartley is back in less than half of that.
No gym access: The loss of an offseason and preseason camp was not unique to UNM. What sets it apart is what has happened since the season began. The team hasn’t had access to a weight room since moving to Henderson, Nev., on Oct. 26, and their only means of muscle building has been whatever dumbbells and resistance bands were thrown onto an equipment truck and driven from Albuquerque to Las Vegas.
Gonzales said fundamentals and basic tackling haven’t been as good this year, partly because of that. The weight room, he said, challenges players to get tougher and build a certain edge.
Lifting free weights and using giant rubber bands just don’t cut it, he added.
Hoops opener: The Mountain West announced it has re-scheduled the men’s basketball series between UNM and Boise State to Dec. 21-23. It was scheduled for this Thursday and Saturday in Boise but was pushed back to accommodate the Lobos’ late start to preseason practice in Levelland, Texas.
The Lobos moved their operations to the Panhandle last month but have yet to take the court for anything other than practices and one official team scrimmage. The team has yet to announce any nonconference games.
Boise State had to cancel its Dec. 22 home game against Loyola Marymount to make room for the UNM doubleheader series. The first game of the series, each of which will be played in ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Dec. 21 and will be broadcast on FS1. Broadcast information on the Dec. 23 will be announced later.
