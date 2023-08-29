Maine’s Abdul Stewart, left, Rafaela Salomone, bottom, and Benito Speight try to tackle UNM’s Christian Washington on Sept. 3 during last year’s season opener. The Lobos will open this season Saturday on the road against Texas A&M.
A coach can spend hours in the film room charting an opponent’s tendencies and have his team on the practice field for days sending scout team units at his starters, but there’s nothing in the repertoire to simulate the environment of an SEC program.
That’s one of the many challenges facing coach Danny Gonzales as he prepares his University of New Mexico football team for Saturday’s season opener at No. 23 Texas A&M. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. on ESPN.
The Aggies and their celebrated roster of four- and five-star recruits play in a stadium big enough to comfortably seat nearly every city in New Mexico, a place known for the 12th Man, one regarded as one of the most intimidating places for a visiting team to play.
Gonzales said the Lobos have prepared for three hours in College Station, Texas, by cranking up the humidity to 45% in the team’s indoor practice facility to simulate south Texas’s hot and sticky weather. They’ll also run several practices this week with huge speakers at full volume just eight feet behind the quarterback.
“You can’t emulate that atmosphere but the noise, we can have all that right there,” Gonzales said Tuesday afternoon. “We had a couple of procedure issues, which is good we did it today. We’ll do it [Wednesday], we’ll do it Thursday. You can’t really simulate 100,000 people but you can make it really, really loud behind them.”
Gonzales admits the Lobos were a little awestruck the last time they visited Kyle Field in 2021. The Aggies took a 14-0 lead less than six minutes into the game and coasted to a 34-0 win.
“We’re no sacrificial lamb, I can promise you that,” Gonzales said, adding he’ll give his players a sightseeing tour of the stadium when the team arrives in Texas on Friday. “They can take all their pictures and do all those things because it is really cool. Even for a coach, it’s really cool to go in those kinds of environments if you don’t play in them every week.”
The Aggies, of course, do. It’s just another day in the life of an SEC program, one that had national title aspirations a year ago only to suffer a stunning 17-14 loss at home to Appalachian State in Week 2. That setback set the stage for a surprising six-game losing streak that left A&M with a losing record for the first time since 2009.
For Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher, the pressure is on. In that way, he and Gonzales have a similar situation as UNM is just 7-24 since Gonzales took over, and his team has seen attendance at home games crater the last two seasons.
A&M hasn’t been to the postseason since winning the 2020 Orange Bowl, putting Fisher in one of the hottest hot seats in the country. This past offseason he hired former Louisville and Arkansas (and short-lived Atlanta Falcons head coach) Bobby Petrino to be his offensive coordinator, a sign that it’s all hands on deck for a team some say could end up as a potential College Football Playoff contender.
To deal with that, Gonzales said he wants his Lobos to overlook the fact they’re running headfirst into one of the nation’s highest-profile programs before a national television audience in prime time.
“I think we have a pretty talented football team that has high aspirations and high goals,” he said. “Nobody in the entire country thinks we’re going to be worth a darn so we’re going to take it one at a time and good football teams — the good football teams that I’ve been a part of — they do everything like they’re supposed to do it. They don’t overreact when big plays happen.”
NOTES
This is just the second time in 13 years the Lobos have opened the season on the road. The last was the COVID-19 season of 2020 when they traveled to San Jose State to play the first of seven games. ... Gonzales said several times Tuesday the key to turning UNM around rests with its offensive line. UNM’s starting five J.C. Davis, Teedo Stafford, C.J. James, Ise Matautia and D.J. Wingfield average 6-foot-4 and 316 pounds. Stafford is the only senior in that group. ... The Lobos will travel with 11 offensive linemen, Gonzales said. ... Los Alamos graduate Charles Steinkamp is the backup kicker to start the season. A 6-5 freshman, he’s also No. 2 on the depth chart at punter and holder. ... Only five starters return on offense, a unit that has ranked 130th in the country two years in a row. Only one starter returns on defense. ... UNM hasn’t had a QB start the season opener two years in a row since Cole Gautsche in 2013 and 14. Miles Kendrick was last year’s opening-day starter.
Up Next What:New Mexico (0-0) at No. 23 Texas A&M (0-0)When:5 p.m. SaturdayWhere:Kyle Field, College Station, TexasTV:ESPNRadio:KKOB-FM 96.3Live stats:GoLobos.com