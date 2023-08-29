090322LoboFootball_LS_2.JPG

Maine’s Abdul Stewart, left, Rafaela Salomone, bottom, and Benito Speight try to tackle UNM’s Christian Washington on Sept. 3 during last year’s season opener. The Lobos will open this season Saturday on the road against Texas A&M.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

A coach can spend hours in the film room charting an opponent’s tendencies and have his team on the practice field for days sending scout team units at his starters, but there’s nothing in the repertoire to simulate the environment of an SEC program.

That’s one of the many challenges facing coach Danny Gonzales as he prepares his University of New Mexico football team for Saturday’s season opener at No. 23 Texas A&M. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. on ESPN.

The Aggies and their celebrated roster of four- and five-star recruits play in a stadium big enough to comfortably seat nearly every city in New Mexico, a place known for the 12th Man, one regarded as one of the most intimidating places for a visiting team to play.

