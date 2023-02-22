New Mexico Boise St Basketball

New Mexico guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. drives on Boise State forward Tyson Degenhart during the first half of Wednesday's game in Boise, Idaho. The Lobos lost 82-77.

 Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via The Associated Press

The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team may have righted the ship with last week’s win at San Jose State, but it missed a golden opportunity to get back into good standing with the NCAA Tournament selection committee in a Wednesday night loss at Boise State.

The Lobos went ice cold down the stretch, missing 11 of 12 shots from the field in the final three minutes of an 82-77 loss to the Broncos at ExtraMile Arena.

“I think we played very, very hard; I don’t think we played that smart,” said UNM coach Richard Pitino. “Especially at the offensive end in the second half.”