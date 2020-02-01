They’ve lost big and they’ve lost ugly.
On Saturday, the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team discovered a new way to take an L by letting a 17-point lead dissolve in an 82-77 loss at Fresno State in Fresno, Calif. It’s the Lobos’ third straight loss and fifth in the last six games using a depleted lineup of role players and backups.
Zane Martin, Corey Manigault and Keith McGee each finished with 18 points for UNM, but Fresno State’s kick to the finish was stronger than anything the Lobos had to counter. Up 60-48 with 11 minutes remaining, the Lobos had a shot to push their lead to 14 but Makuach Maluach missed an open jumper in the lane that sparked an 11-1 Bulldogs run over a two-minute span.
Fresno State (8-14, 4-7) then used a 7-2 run in the final two minutes to close out the scoring, dropping UNM to 16-8 overall and 5-6 in the Mountain West.
“They gave it everything. There’s tears in there. I don’t know what to tell you,” New Mexico coach Paul Weir said on his postgame radio appearance on KKOB-AM. “It’s like the last game in March.”
Weir put walk-on Jordan Arroyo in the starting lineup for the first time in the Albuquerque native’s career in an attempt to give the Lobos some size in the post. Fresno State still dominated the glass, outrebounding 37-22. The Lobos countered with just six turnovers, tied for the season low.
Defense was the name of the game for UNM in the early going. It helped the Lobos rattle off a 25-5 run in the first half to open a 35-18 lead following a layup by freshman Emmanuel Kuac. The Bulldogs closed the half with five unanswered points in the final minute to get within 45-34 at the break.
“We had our best practice of the season [Friday] at home before we left,” Weir said. “These kids were engaged, locked in, tried their best.”
The Lobos made a dozen 3-pointers, just the fourth time all season they’ve reached double figures in that category and two short of the season high.
“We have to make 3s,” Weir said. “We’re not a team with the talent level that it used to be. We’re going to have to make some of those to win a game like this.”
The reason it didn’t Saturday was Fresno State shot 64 percent from the field in the second half and was 7-for-11 from the outside to storm back into it. Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson had a double-double in the second half and finished with game highs of 20 points and 15 rebounds.
The Lobos return home Saturday to face Wyoming in The Pit. Weir said he expects to have both JaQuan Lyle (suspension) and Vance Jackson (injured knee) back for that one.
